NORTH EAST — A man and a woman remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated nearly one pound of suspected heroin mixed with fentanyl, more than three-quarters of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15 pistol, and other evidence while raiding a residence near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Robert O. Wilson, 35, of the unit block of Willard Drive near North East — where the drug raid occurred — and Anika Jackson, 48, of New Castle, Del.
The seized drugs allegedly linked to Wilson have an estimated street value of more than $53,000, court records allege.
Cecil County Drug Task Force agents arrived at the Willard Drive residence at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday to conduct a court-approved search, and they found Wilson — identified as the “target of the investigation” — in a rear bedroom, police said.
Inside that bedroom, police added, investigators first found two bags holding 121 grams of suspected marijuana, a bag containing five grams of suspected methamphetamine, an ice cream scoop with traces of powder residue and a digital scale. There are about 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
“A further inspection of a dresser located in Wilson’s bedroom revealed a motorized hidden compartment,” according to charging documents.
While searching that hidden compartment, investigators found a large bag containing 432 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and three bags holding a total of 344 grams of suspected methamphetamine, court records allege. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and about 340 grams in three-quarters of a pound.
Investigators also found three bags holding 139 MDMA tablets inside that hidden compartment, according to charging documents. MDMA is a synthetic hallucinogen that is commonly called “Ecstasy” or “Molly.”
In addition, agents found a loaded Anderson AR-15 pistol and a “plethora of packaging materials” inside the hidden compartment, according to charging documents.
“Wilson’s criminal history indicates that he was convicted in 2009 (of) carrying a firearm without a license in Pennsylvania, which carries a four-year sentence,” court records indicate.
Agents found Jackson in another bedroom, where they located 22 bags holding suspected cocaine “packaged for resale,” three bags containing suspected methamphetamine, four stamped wax bags holding suspected heroin/fentanyl, 9 partial suspect MDMA tablets and 15 grams of suspected marijuana, according to charging documents.
Investigators arrested Wilson and Jackson at the residence, police reported.
Wilson and Jackson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, one day after their bail review hearings, court records show.
Scheduled for an April 26 preliminary hearing, Wilson is facing 11 criminal charges, six of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Jackson is facing seven charges, all of which are misdemeanors, except for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, court records show.
