NORTH EAST — A man is facing several charges after investigators confiscated guns, including an AK-47, and a small amount of marijuana while raiding his residence near North East — in the wake of a traffic stop in which police seized other purported evidence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jaquion D. Wesson, 21, of the 100 block of Mahogany Drive near North East.
The investigation started on Sept. 7 when a Maryland State Police trooper stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu driven by Wesson in the 100 block of East Village Drive near Elkton because the vehicle allegedly had an illegally tinted windshield and because it lacked a front tag, police reported.
Court records indicate that the traffic stop occurred while the trooper was “conducting proactive enforcement in the area . . . due to the recent firearm and (drug) crimes being committed” and that the investigator was aware that Wesson was wanted on a bench warrant charging him with failure to appear for court in a theft case.
Because of the ongoing investigation, the trooper dispatched Elkton Police Department Ofc. Matthew Nussle and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Mauser, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan outside the suspect vehicle, police said.
That led to a probable-cause search of the Malibu, police added.
Investigators found and confiscated 66 grams of suspect marijuana, which translates to more than two ounces; a black scale with trace amounts of an unspecified illegal drug on it; and numerous “empty blue/yellow ziplock bags with ‘ZaZa’ printed on them,” according to charging documents. Those bags were intended for the packaging of illegal drugs, court records allege.
“Wesson freely and voluntarily stated to (investigators) that the marijuana located in the vehicle belonged to him,” according to charging documents.
As part of the investigation, officers later conducted a court-approved search of Wesson’s residence on Mahogany Drive, police said.
During that search, police added, investigators confiscated a 9mm Polymer 80 “Ghost Gun” with a loaded magazine, two plastic baggies holding an additional 10 grams of suspect marijuana, one black box containing gun parts, an AK-47 with a loaded magazine and a scale with suspect illegal drug residue, court records allege.
“Wesson freely and voluntarily admitted the firearms and marijuana belonged to him,” according to charging documents.
A check through the Maryland Gun Center by investigators revealed that Wesson isn’t prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. However, police added, the guns that were confiscated from Wesson’s residence were found inside the same dwelling where there was “evidence of (drug) distribution.”
Wesson is facing 10 criminal charges, including possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, court records show.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, information regarding Wesson’s bond status was unavailable.
