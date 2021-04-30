ELKTON - A man is facing numerous charges after investigators confiscated 401 baggies holding suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, in addition to bags containing other purported drugs, while raiding his guest room at a motel in Elkton, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the suspect as James Jamar Jordan, a 37-year-old North East resident who goes by "Country" as a nickname, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
CCSO's Street Level Crimes Unit investigators raided Jordan's room - Room 118 - at the Deluxe Inn in the 600 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) on Thursday, with the assistance of Cecil County Drug Task Force agents, Maryland State Police Apprehension Team members and CCSO patrol deputies, Holmes said.
Investigators arrested Jordan at the scene of the raid, he added.
During the court-approved search of Jordan's motel room, investigators seized 401 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl that had been parceled into 29 bundles, police reported. The baggies were marked with "Walmart" and "Batman" street brand-name stamps, according to police and a police evidence photo.
Investigators also confiscated six grams of suspect methamphetamine and 26 grams of suspect marijuana, Holmes said. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
In addition, he added, investigators seized one electronic scale, five cell phones and $656 in cash.
The raid on Thursday occurred after CCSO detectives developed Jordan as a suspect during an investigation that started in early April, police reported.
"The investigation pertained to James Jamar Jordan and his involvement in the sales and distribution of CDS (drugs)," Holes explained. "Jordan was alleged to have been selling heroin/fentanyl at various locations in Cecil County."
Part of the investigation involved Cecil County Drug Task Force agents and Elkton Police Department officers conducting surveillance at the motel where Jordan was staying, police added. Information gathered during the investigation led to a judge signing a warrant that allowed detectives to search Jordan's motel room, police added.
Scheduled for a May 28 preliminary hearing, Jordan is facing 11 charges, six of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Jordan remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Friday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
