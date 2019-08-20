RISING SUN — Even though not within its borders, West Coast Mushrooms was a topic of discussion recently in town hall.
At the Rising Sun town meeting last week, there were complaints about the odors emanating from the facility at 430 Hopewell Road. Constance McIlwain said that she is trying to sell her house on Joseph Biggs Highway and she feels the conditions at the farm are hindering potential buyers.
“It’s not even a farm anymore,” McIlwain told the Rising Sun Board of Commissioners, noting there are rows of growing houses and large stacks of hay bales. “Every day they are mucking out the houses.”
McIlwain said the odors are not there all the time.
“Right now it doesn’t smell, so clearly they can make it without that,” she said.
Complaints were called into the Cecil County Health Department three times so far this year, according to Fred von Staden, director of the Office of Environmental Health. Those complaints, which came in Feb. 21, July 2 and July 22, were forwarded to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Von Staden said the facility does have a state permit as a composting facility, which includes an odor control plan.
Abel Gamboa bought the operation more than 10 years ago. In 2010, the Environmental Health Office acknowledged West Coast was having trouble getting its composting operation to perform correctly, which was the reason for the pungent odors.
A manager at the mushroom farm declined to comment for this story when reached by the Whig.
Chuck Smyser was the head of that office in 2010 and told the Whig that West Coast Mushrooms brought in a new management team and would introduce aerators to the process to mediate the odor issue.
There was also a sediment control issue with spent mushroom soil washing into nearby creeks from a property not owned by Gamboa, but used to store the soil. MDE traced the black substance seen in a creek back to the spent soil. That problem has since been mitigated.
Anyone with a complaint about the odors is being directed to MDE’s Resource Management Program at 410-537-3314.
