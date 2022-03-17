CECIL COUNTY — A measure to amend the County budget to provide $2,815,266 for a cost of living adjustment, and bonuses, for county employees and employees of state contractors failed to pass with a 2-2 vote at Tuesday’s Council Council Meeting.
The proposed raises, announced in Nov., include a 6% cost of living adjustment for non-union county employees, along with a signing bonus for detention center officers, sheriff’s deputies, a two-step bonus raise for dispatchers and a bonus step raise for prosecutors.
Council members Donna Culberson and Jackie Gregory voted for the measure, while Bill Coutz and Al Miller were opposed, due to concerns about the source of the funding. Council President Bob Meffley was not present due to illness.
“At this point that commitment has already been made to those employees, including our police force and our emergency service people,” Culberson said. “I don’t know how we can go back on that.”
The County Administration said the money used for raises comes from the refinancing of the county bonds, with the fiscal note for the resolution pointing to the general fund’s inter-operating transfer to the debt service fund. County Attorney Lawrence Scott said the administration refinanced the bonds to take advantage of lower interest rates.
“We believe we picked the right pot to fund this,” Scott said.
The administration said money saved from the refinancing resides in the county’s operation budget.
A county’s fiscal impact summary said that the bill would have no impact on 2022 financials, as the money would be from savings caused by reduced interest payments.
Gregory said the savings from refinancing should be considered 2022 revenue and used for 2022 expenses, so it makes sense to use money from that fund for the salary increases.
Coutz said that the issue was not the COLA increases, but uncertainty over the impact of sourcing the money from the debt service fund and how the funds would be used. Coutz felt the money should come out of the current fund surplus, not out of the refinancing savings.
Miller echoed Coutz’s sentiments and said debt service funds should be used for infrastructure.
“I’m not against paying people, I’m against trying to do it in this fashion. You ought to take the money out of the fund balance, not out of the money saved from the refinance of capital projects,” Miller said.
Miller also expressed concern about the validity of the savings, because the bond term was extended.
“You extended the term 10 years, it’s not a real savings,” Miller said.
The administration said that the operational savings from a reduction in yearly bond payments is a surplus. In the future the operational budget will reflect the new bond payment amount and there will be no unexpected payment or surplus.
The administration said Meffley supported the original proposal to increase the COLA. After the vote, Meffley, who was not present at the meeting because of illness, released a statement saying he supported Coutz and Miller’s decision.
Meffley said council is concerned that the distribution of funds were inadequate for lower salaried staff, while upper management received a proportionally larger award. Miller questioned why the sheriff’s office, which has 186 employees, received $249,000 while the largest sum of money, $569,000, went to a smaller department.
“I am standing up for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Department,” Miller said in a statement. “The reason for the government is public safety.”
Miller said that – of the 17 county departments – the sheriff’s office got the least amount of money per employee.
During the Tuesday meeting, County Attorney Lawrence Scott said Miller’s figures didn’t take into account the agreement with the police union, which meant only non-union employees would have received a COLA increase. Hornberger said 28 Sheriff’s Office employees are non-union.
The unionized employees of the Fraternal Order of Police prior bargaining agreement – signed in 2021 – gave the officers a 3% COLA increase, a step raise and a $1,000 state grant funded bonus. Coutz critiqued how unionized sheriff’s deputies were left out of Tuesday’s resolution.
“Their pay is not competitive, and the administration needs to re-negotiate the Fraternal Order of Police agreement passed in 2021 and pay them a fair wage for keeping the public safe,” Coutz said.
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office and Cecil County Detention Center are understaffed, with the sheriff’s office 11 officers short of full capacity, and the detention center operating with less than 50% of the officers they need. According to job postings, the starting salary for a Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputy is $44,914 while his or her counterparts with the New Castle County Police make $55,491.
In a Nov. announcement, the county executive said the county will use Federal CARES Act money and savings from the prior fiscal year to pay for salary adjustments. The Hornberger administration said CARES act money was used, but that the county would need to spend an additional $1M of county money to pay for the actual costs of the bonuses and salary increases.
Coutz said there was confusion between how the Tuesday resolution related to the Nov. announcement of raises.
“Every member of council is in favor of pay increases for every employee across the board,” Coutz said. “We just want them to be equal, enacted at the same time, and we don’t want it to be a selected process where certain employees are left out and certain employees are included.”
Meffley said council was concerned that the distribution of the COLA was inadequate for lower salaried staff.
“A six-percent COLA across the board means that the guys who are making the most money are going to be making even more money,” Miller said.
Hornberger in response said that the salary adjustments were made in part to help retain experienced employees.
“I will be resubmitting the budget amendment to the County Council and remain hopeful that the Council will vote favorably for the budget amendment,” Hornberger said. “I also hope the Council will reconsider placing valued employees in the middle of their political and ideological battle with the administration.”
The Cecil County Government put out a press release claiming that Miller and Coutz voted to “Defund the Police” referring to a popular slogan of the Black Lives Matter Movement calling for police budgets to be reduced to fund an expansion of programs such as social services, education, and other resources.
“I believed giving our first responders raises as well as establishing a bonus pool for new hires was the right thing to do and was universally supported,” County Executive Danielle Hornberger said.
County Director of Human Resources Angelia Lawson said she is concerned that the vote will impact the county’s ability to attract employees. The County will cancel the proposed salary changes, along with a marketing campaign by the sheriff’s office advertising the signing bonuses.
“I’m clearly disappointed by the vote last night and I’m hopeful that this issue can be revisited,” Sheriff Scott Adams said. “I support the County Executive’s efforts to fully fund law enforcement.”
Former president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2, Michael Zack, said he didn’t feel Coutz and Miller voted against the legislation to vote against law enforcement, but that they wanted to know the source of the funding. He called Coutz and Miller strong supporters of law enforcement.
“Public safety and law enforcement are tired of being pawns and not the priority as so many people have promised us we would be,” FOP president Fran Wallace said.
Coutz objected to the use of the official Cecil County government website and Facebook page to make the post claiming the vote on Tuesday represented a measure to defund the police.
“I cannot think of any other government body, even in Washington DC, that allows blatant political propaganda to be misrepresented as the official stance of the government on government platforms,” Coutz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.