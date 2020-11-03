PERRYVILLE — Voters in Cecil County and Maryland had to vote on several referendum questions including a state question that — if approved would clear the way for sports betting in the state with proceeds primarily going to education.
“It’s just a referendum to allow for sports betting,” said Matt Heiskell, general manager of Hollywood Casino in Perryville; Maryland’s first casino. The casinos would handle that betting.
Proponents of Question 2 say it would keep the revenue from this style of gambling in the state where it can go toward improving school facilities and technology through the Education Trust Fund.
Heiskell said the approval means the general assembly will then take on drafting legislation that will decide how the money is allotted and how it would be distributed.
“The real story will be with the Maryland General Assembly when they sort this out,” Heiskell said.
When Hollywood Casino opened in Sept. 2010 legislators agreed to give a portion of the proceeds to Cecil County, 35% of which would go to Perryville. Afterward, when new casinos opened the formula changed, giving the municipality in which the new casino was located the larger share of the revenue stream.
More money would come into Cecil County and Perryville when Horseshoe Casino opened in Baltimore City in 2014 and the city ceased to receive a portion of Hollywood Casino proceeds.
Perryville Mayor Robert Ashby is prepared to fight to make sure the town does not lose anything with this new element.
“We hired police to cover up there. We have firefighters that go up there,” Ashby said. “All that stuff they say we can use that money for, we’re using that money.”
He pointed to such things as economic development, neighborhood and business revitalization and public safety. Perryville gets about $130,000 each month from the casino revenue.
“The $70,000 we get from table games is a pass through to the (Community Fire Company of Perryville.) The slots is our money,” he said. He doesn’t figure on sports betting revenue to bring in that much.
For Ashby it’s about getting what he calls “the piece of the pie.”
“I do care about sports betting but if you’re going to start taking stuff away from me ... I will have a lawsuit in the county,” Ashby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.