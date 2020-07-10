PERRYVILLE — Police Chief Allen Miller will step down July 18 after almost five years at the helm of the town police department.
"I'm two months shy of 40 years in law enforcement," Miller said. Miller said his departure has nothing to do with the town nor his health. It was just time.
"I want to spend some time with my wife, do some traveling, some reading and do some gardening," Miller said. "I want to do the things I enjoy."
"It's time to hang up the gun," Miller said simply.
It's not that he didn't enjoy being a police officer, first for the Maryland Transportation Authority, and then Perryville in 2007, several months after retiring from MDTA. Promoted to lieutenant in 2009, Miller was named chief in December 2015 but began serving in January 2016.
"Perryville has a wonderful police department," Miller said. And it's going to become a more professional department."
He's most proud of how, under his leadership, Perryville Police is more of a proactive department, rather than reactive. Community policing, including patrols on bicycles and especially the Perryville Police Department Outreach Program.
"We got our new building and a new Outreach building. We brought the department up to full capacity with 12 officers. We've made some good hires," Miller said.
However as a career law enforcement officer Miller is frustrated by the current mood elsewhere in the country. In all those years wearing a badge, Miller said he's never seen the likes of what he's seeing among his fellow officers.
"Multiple, multiple retirements across the country," he has noted. "Officers are disgruntled or depressed. I expect suicides to go up."
According to Blue H.E.L.P., a non-profit that tracks the mental health of law enforcement, 228 officers took their own lives in 2019, compared to 178 the previous year. So far this year at least 87 have killed themselves.
"There's a lack of support for police departments across the country and the officers feel it," he said. "Fortunately in Cecil County law enforcement is a family. Departments here work well with each other."
And in Cecil County he notes, there is support for the Thin Blue Line.
"This job is definitely a calling," Miller said. It takes a dedicated person willing to work the hours, miss the holidays, the family events, and accept the pay to be in law enforcement, he said.
Whoever becomes the next chief, Miller hopes the community policing model will be continued.
"Don't reinvent the wheel. Continue on the road we're on," the chief said. "I'm walking away at the top of my game and that's the way I want to leave it."
Mayor Bob Ashby brought Lt. Bob Nitz's name to the board, who approved him unanimously Tuesday night.
"Bob's a pretty smart guy," he said of Nitz. "He's had 10 years with the state and 10 years with us."
Nitz was promoted to lieutenant in February. Ashby said the new chief has the respect of the county and the other towns.
Ashby wished Miller well.
"He had a full, long career," Ashby said of his outgoing chief. "It's going to be a big change for the town."
Denise Breder, town administrator, said she wishes Miller a happy retirement.
"It has been a pleasure working with Chief Miller. He has been a strong advocate for Community Policing to include doing Coffee with a Cop, attending Town events and school events among other things," Breder said via email. "I will miss working with him."
Along with his plans to garden, read and hang out with his wife, Dianna Battaglia, Perryville Town Planner, said she knows the chief has more plans with his retirement.
"He would tell me he wanted to buy a vintage Corvette to drive around in!" Battaglia said, adding, "Chief Miller was always a pleasure to work with and to talk to."
Miller will continue to live in the county and insists he will not disappear.
"I've made a lot of friends in the community," Miller said. "I will continue to be involved."
