Public works director details requested FY21 capital projects to council

ELKTON — Infrastructure, the county’s director of public works Scott Flanigan said, should be viewed as an investment, rather than cost, as County Council members power through budget season.
During its first of several FY2021 budget hearings, Director Flanigan of Public Works presented the department’s capital improvement projects to the Cecil County Council.
Nationally, the American Society of Civil Engineers graded infrastructure as a lackluster D+, and state measurements graded Maryland at a solid C — on a grading scale from A to F. Maryland’s grade, as other states, was awarded without incorporating several national categories.
Flanigan opened his presentation with these scores to highlight that failing infrastructure is a national crisis, and one that should have the utmost consideration as it relates to safety and functionality.
His list did not include not all of the projects within the capital improvement plan, but rather those that are requesting funding in FY21.
The following asks for project funding include county, state and federal monies toward each project:
Roads and Bridges
Of the five road and bridge projects requesting funds from the General Fund and in federal bridge aid, two would receive funding for the first time — if approved.
The project on Mechanics Valley Road bridge, north of Route 40, needs $625,000 additional funds in order to award the construction contract. This would bring the total to more than $11 million, $8.6 million of which stemming from federal aid designated for bridge improvements.
The bridge, built in 1975, will also undergo geometric improvements.
“I am sure everybody who has driven through has realized that the sight distance is not good and the project will seek to address that,” Flanigan said.
A detailed design is still in progress to replace the existing structure, with the plan and right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation starting this year. In FY2021, the project would then move toward awarding construction contract.
Flanigan told the council that the new bridge would be built adjacent to the current bridge on Mechanics Valley Road to avoid disturbing traffic, also to move the bridge for better visibility.
The director also clarified that the current bridge is safe to drive on — after showing pictures of exposed and rusted steal reinforcement — though it is “approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.”
Across the street from the Solid Waste Management Division, the next recurring project for FY21 roads is the replacement of the central fuel point tanks for $500,000 — brining the collective ask to $1.9 million. This project would also include reconstructing the wash bay to better preserve county vehicles.
One recurring ask that may be familiar to county (and Delaware) residents is improvements on Edgar Price Road. Since U.S. Route 301 opened in Delaware, the road has seen an increase in heavy traffic — a level it was not built for. Due to the severity of the deterioration, the road has been closed to through traffic and will continue to remain that way until other high-priority items are checked of the CIP. Flanigan requested monied to construct a gate and traffic turn around until the department is able to make the required improvements to open it back up to commuters.
The roads/bridges sector of the Department of Public Works is also requesting funds for the replacement of the Belvidere Road bridge ($1 million) and Old Field Road improvements ($400,000).
Wastewater
For FY21, there are one new funding request and five recurring requests relating to wastewater projects. The funding sources include the Wastewater Enterprise Fund, the State Revolving Fund and the Bay Restoration Fund.
The department is again asking for funds to go toward the construction of the Elkton West sanitary sewer. The FY21 totals $1.5 million to ensure the sufficient funding for phases 3B, 3C and 4A — bringing the total funding to more than $23 million. The majority of these funds coming from county bonds.
This project includes the design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, and construction of pump stations, force mains, gravity sewers and other initial facilities to the new service area.
There is also a line item in the CIP for the construction of the Bainbridge sewer interceptor ($2 million). This project includes the buildout of new sewer mains and interceptor sewers to serve the area near and including Bainbridge. The sewer would start at the newly reconstructed Port Deposit wastewater treatment plant.
”These lines will serve as a trunk for future expansion to extend from,” Flanigan’s report states.
Other projects include building a force main and pump station to connect the CECO Utilities wastewater to the county sewer system at Cherry Hill ($2.3 million), repairs to the Washington Street force main/air release ($500,000) and to the Bayview interceptor sewer ($800,000).
