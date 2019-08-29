PERRYVILLE — The first of nine public hearings concerning toll modernization plans by the Maryland Transportation Authority will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Perryville High School.
The hearings are designed to get public comment on MDTA's plans for state toll facilities, including the Hatem and Tydings bridges, which link Cecil County to Harford County over the Susquehanna River. The plan would reportedly save $28 million in tax dollars over five years, but come by way of several new programs or changes.
First, the state aims to move to "pay by plate," which allows tolls to be automatically billed to credit cards at the same rate that cash customers pay today for all facilities except the Intercounty Connector and I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL), which would cost more than the E-ZPass rate but less than invoicing those without a credit card on file. This option benefits infrequent toll customers as well as those who do not want to maintain a prepaid E-ZPass balance. This option would be available by June 2020.
Second, toll rates would be reduced 50% for motorcycles, and 25 and 17%, respectively, for “light” vehicles towing one- and two-axle trailers, such as those used for watercraft or landscaping equipment. These new categories would take effect by September 2020.
Finally, a 15% discount would be offered for video tolling customers — or those who pass through a toll without a pay-by-plate or E-ZPass account — if they pay the toll before their invoices are mailed. Since MDTA won’t have to send out a bill, the agency can pass these savings on to the customer. This would take effect by December 2020.
Last month MDTA's board voted to move forward with the plans, bringing it to the public hearing phase. Speakers are given three minutes to address their concerns or make comment on the proposal.
There will also be a hearing at Havre de Grace Activity Center on Monday, Sept. 16, as well as in several Baltimore metro locations through Sept. 19.
Those who cannot attend are invited to download and fill out a comment card, which must be returned by 5 p.m. Oct. 3. The card and more information can be found at mdta.maryland.gov/TollModernization/Home
A final report will be submitted on Oct. 31 for review by the MDTA board and will be posted at mdta.maryland.gov for additional public comment. The board is scheduled to vote on a final recommendation at its Nov. 21 meeting.
