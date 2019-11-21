PERRYVILLE — A public hearing will be held Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. to discuss a charter amendment that would remove the option of write-in candidacy in town elections.
If the mayor and commissioners approve the charter amendment, then the board will proceed with another amendment to cancel no-contest elections. It would also clear the way for changing the election cycle to three year terms and separate the mayoral race from the commissioners.
"I want the mayor and commissioners (races) separated," Commissioner Pete Reich said.
Write-in ballots became an issue when Maryland law started to require financial disclosure forms for all elected and some appointed officials. It complicates the process, according to municipal officials, who struggle to get the forms returned and verified in time to set the ballot.
"We are pondering moving our candidacy deadline from 30 to 45 days because of that," said Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun town administrator.
Port Deposit and Rising Sun have already removed the write-in from its ballot options. Additionally Port Deposit has canceled its most recent election because of the lack of contest. Town officials there passed that legislation in 2017.
Robert Ashby, mayor of Perryville, has made it clear he's in favor of canceling no-contest elections.
"These ballot machines are roughly $3,000 a year," Ashby said at the Tuesday night work session. "If there's no challenge we save the town $3,000."
Perryville moved away from paper balloting in 2008.
By removing the write-in option Ashby said it also adds to the integrity of the ballot, assuring only those with serious intention are participating.
"(There are people) who get bent out of shape and start coming to meetings three to four months before the election," he observed. He added, it's a natural progression for someone serving as a commissioner to seek the mayor's office. Currently, the commissioners in the same election as the mayoral contest have to resign their commissioner seat to run for mayor. This proposed 3-year cycle would eliminate that, he said.
"That means everyone can run for mayor," Ashby said.
"And that's my point," Reich replied.
Ashby is also a proponent of the three year term of service.
"After two years I'm just getting going," the mayor said. With a two year term Ashby said he felt like he was running for re-election not longer after being sworn into office. "My first year I helped but it was the former mayor's budget."
The board debated how to reset the calendar, proposing that Ashby's term be extended another year and that the next commissioner election would be altered as well to institute the new system with two commissioners in one election, two in a second year and the third year being a mayoral election.
"I'd like to see the election this May immediately separate the mayor and commissioners," Reich said.
Denise Breder, Perryville's town administrator, said that proposed amendment would have to go before a public hearing in January for that to happen.
