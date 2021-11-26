With Perryville Middle and Elementary Schools and Good Shepherd Catholic School along or near Aiken Avenue and all the adult foot traffic along this major thoroughfare, town officials want public opinion at a Dec. 7 hearing on adding speed cameras to traffic enforcement.
PERRYVILLE — A public hearing will be held Dec. 7 so the mayor and commissioners can take comments on the plans to erect speed cameras along Aiken Avenue.
Perryville has before them Ordinance 2021-12 which, if approved, would have the town enter into a contract with RedSpeed USA. Speed cameras would be installed along the major thoroughfare within a half mile from schools.
Violators of the posted speed limit would be sent a citation carrying a $40 fine.
Approval to move forward with the project came from the elected body at the Oct. 5 town meeting. Aiken Avenue is a heavily traveled road by both vehicles and pedestrians and those that live along it have been telling town hall about speeders for a long time. The ordinance spells out other areas where the cameras could also be deployed including two sections of Broad Street. This would be considered the school zones around Perryville Middle and Elementary Schools and Good Shepherd Catholic School. Commissioner Robert Taylor would also like to see the cameras in use along 222 near Perryville High School.
The law requires that the posted speeds on state roads under surveillance be at least 20 miles per hour but no more than 35 mph. The roads identified are posted from 25 to 40 mph.
Mayor Matt Roath said in October that he favored the idea because of the safety it would provide and not the money aspect.
However, Perryville stands to make the lion’s share of the proceeds from each violation. Red Speed would only get about $15 of each issue. The violations would be sent to the owner of the vehicle, not the driver. The cameras use license plate recognition.
Representatives of RedSpeed USA called this a teaching tool, adding the cameras can be moved as drivers learn to obey speed limits on one portion of the road.
Maryland has allowed speed camera enforcement since 2009. The same company courted Rising Sun in 2011 but the town did not adopt the program.
The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. in Perryville Town Hall, 555 Broad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.