Public budget hearing focused on taxes, school

ELKTON — More than 100 people joined into a public conference call during the Cecil County Council’s public hearing on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 county budget. Of the several dozen that spoke out, two things were made clear: Taxpayers support educations systems but want to see the county make an effort to lower tax bills.
The need for public schools and library funding and hopes for the county to pass a constant yield tax rate were the major asks in community comments on Tuesday evening. Speakers were allowed 2 minutes to present their case, but there were some technical difficulties at the top of the meeting.
Technical difficulties
The county’s largest virtual meeting in previous weeks hosted about 30 participants, while the 100-plus virtual Zoom room proved to be a more hectic environment. There were complaints that the muting and unmuting of those who wish to speak — which is done to remove background noise in attempt to maintain similar order as in the county’s Elk Room under regular circumstances — did not leave enough time for speakers to respond.
The downfalls of working with virtual meetings, Council Manager Jim Massey highlighted, is the loss of multi-dimensional conversation. Body language isn’t promised on these platforms and — especially in a chatroom of more than 100 people — there’s a chance of people getting overlooked. But the council perservered.
“I’ll be glad when this is over so we can come to the Elk Room,” he said, hopeful for some return to life before stay-at-home orders.
Massey told the Whig he apologizes to those who felt wronged in this process.
After going through the list person-by-person, all participants were unmuted during the meeting and Massey then asked if anyone wished to make comment about the FY2021 budget.
Overall, the well-attended public hearing — though bumpy — was a “good step for mankind,” Massey joked.
Virtual public meetings are going to continue and, hopefully, get better each time, Massey said.
Budget and resolutions
The $284,919,304 FY2021 budget as well as other related bills and a resolution will be up for consideration on May 19.
Next legislative session, the Cecil County Council will consider the annual budget and appropriations, the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program, a bill to lease and purchase essential vehicles and equipment, a resolution that imposes the FY2021 property tax and, finally, one establishing relief senior-citizen and veteran homeowners.
The tax credit applies to to those at least 65 years old, an individual who is at least 65-years of age and a member of the military or surviving spouse is at least 65-years of age and has not remarried having lived in the same residence for at least 40 years. The credit may not exceed 20 percent of the county tax on the property.
The council may make comments and propose changes leading up to its workshop, which will be held at 3:30 p.m. on May 19. This time was moved up from its original 4:30 p.m. slot in order to allow more time for deliberations prior to the 7 o’clock meeting.
Tax comments from the public
About 30 people spoke during the public hearing, with dozens of others listening in. Friends of the Library, school teachers, involved citizens, students and concerned taxpayers all joined in the budget conversation.
Danielle Hornberger, one of four Republicans running for county executive in the primary on June 2, also gave her 2-minute input. Hornberger, who supports implementing a constant yield tax rate, was echoed by many in her ask to “cut the fat from this bloated budget.”
Some in the community said they don’t appreciate spending funds on expensive capital projects.
“You’re probably going to hear tonight how nice it would be to spend more tax dollars on a very expensive library, very expensive park expansions, very expensive turf fields and the list keeps going on and on,” Joe Tropp of Earlville said.
Tropp, who said he was with the Campaign for Liberty, said that council members can’t forget the “the cost for all these wonderful things.” He is concerned that property bills are driving people out of the county. He said he sometimes debates giving up the “dream home” he’s created because it is too expensive.
Elkton resident Russ Johnson advised the council to apply Council President Bob Meffley’s reelection campaign slogan: “A business approach to government.”
Johnson called on the council to freeze spending at FY2020 levels and establish the constant yield rate.
“Really not much to ask, besides if a six-figure income department head can’t make it happen next year with this year’s numbers, you’ve got the wrong department head,” Johnson said.
School and library support
Many stepped up for brief comments in support of the schools and libraries. These community pillars, public commenters said, will be the backbone of support when the global pandemic slows and businesses are allowed to reopen. Many people rely on the library for its small business resources and myriad of information that is aimed to help people in various ways.
”It’s important to remember that when things go back to somewhat normal, these are the systems and programs that are really going to be supporting our children, our community and our neighbors and friends,” said Bridget Romano, who has been a Cecil County Public Schools teacher for 14 years.
Kelsey Meis, a Bohemia Manor High School junior from Earleville, is deeply involved with community — and has even started teams and clubs within her school. Meis spoke in favor of her fellow classmates and CCPS in urging the council to fully fund the schools.
”I could blatantly say that every dollar given to CCPS is both a blessing and a present and an investment in the future,” Meis said. She is a student representative on the CCPS Board of Education.
”But what will do is simply remind everyone that the life of the school system is synergistic and synonymous with the life of the community. And just like the community, it needs to be fully supported.”
