BALTIMORE — An Elkton man who sent child pornography on social media to minors – and also received a video of an underage, naked victim – is facing five to 20 years in federal prison after accepting a plea agreement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Federal prosecutors reported that forensic investigators caught the defendant, Jacob Mathias Rubinstein, 42, with more than 1,160 pictures and 970 videos of child pornography – including a two-hour video compilation depicting the sexual abuse of minor victims ranging from prepubescent toddlers to teenagers – while searching his electronic devices.
Rubinstein pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on Tuesday during a U.S. District Court hearing in Baltimore, according to prosecutors.
He faces a mandatory minimum five-year term, but Rubinstein could be sentenced up to 20 years in federal prison for his conviction, prosecutors said. Rubinstein also will be placed on lifetime supervised probation, prosecutors added. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, who accepted Rubinstein's guilty plea, set sentencing for June 21, prosecutors reported.
The investigation leading to Rubinstein's conviction started on Sept. 4, 2020, when Maryland State Police detectives received a Cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a referral from a social media platform, according to Alexis Abbott, a USAO spokeswoman.
Abbott reported that the report involved an account user suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography on the social media platform.
The account user "associated with the explicit images" was linked to an email address and an IP address at Rubinstein’s residence in Elkton, according to Abbott, who further reported that, on Feb. 4, 2021, the NCMEC received a second tip from an instant messaging application regarding an account user connected to Rubinstein's residence.
That led to detectives obtaining search warrants for Rubinstein's "various online accounts," Abbott reported.
"Investigators discovered that Rubinstein, at times, posed as a minor during his online communications with minors and distributed child pornography to other internet users," Abbott outlined.
For example, on September 20, 2020, Rubinstein used a social media account to communicate with a 10-year-old girl and, during that communication, Rubinstein posed as a minor and convinced the victim that he attended the same local school as she did, Abbott reported.
Rubinstein sent two "sexually explicit videos" of two female minors to that victim, Abbott said. In turn, Abbott added, that victim "recorded videos of herself in a nude state and sent the video to Rubinstein."
Then on Jan. 12, 2021, Rubinstein used the same email address to distribute a video lewdly displaying female minors to a user on an instant messenger application, according to Abbott.
On Jan. 16, 2021, four days later, MSP detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Rubenstein's residence, prosecutors said. During that court-approved raid, investigators confiscated a cell phone, a 64 GB SD card and two laptops, prosecutors added.
According to court records and Cecil Whig archives, Rubinstein was initially arrested and charged at the state level, before federal investigators and prosecutors opted to take over the criminal case. At the time of his arrest, records listed Rubinstein's address as near Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.