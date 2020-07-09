ELKTON — Prosecutors have dropped their case against a 20-year-old man accused of making his three younger siblings inappropriately touch the family’s dog while he did likewise inside their Cecil County residence, according to court records and the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Steven Barlow, a CCSAO investigator who also serves as an agency spokesman, explained that prosecutors elected to dismiss the criminal case against the defendant, Diwann Marcus Bridges, because the juveniles – categorized as key witnesses, as well as victims - recanted their original statements to investigators and because veterinarian examination results indicated that the pet in question had not been abused.
“The (juvenile) witnesses recanted the statements that they had made to police, and the forensic investigation did not indicate any abuse to the dog,” outlined Barlow, who further reported that those developments substantially weakened the state’s case against Bridges.
Assistant State’s Attorney Nathaniel Bowen dismissed all 11 charges against Bridges during a courtroom hearing on Wednesday, court records show. The list of dropped charges includes five counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of child sex abuse, all of which are felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Arrested on Jan. 9, Bridges had spent approximately five months in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond until June 16, when his bail was reduced to a $7,500 unsecured personal bond and he was released from custody, according to court records.
Bridges stood accused of committing his offenses on Jan. 5 — some six months after a man who was a residential custodian of him and his younger siblings received a three-year prison sentence for beating a pet puppy to death at that same Cecil County residence, court records and Cecil Whig archives show.
Detectives with a Cecil County police agency started their investigation at approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, after the suspect’s mother contacted authorities, police said.
She did so after her three younger children — ages 7, 9 and 11 — told her that Bridges allegedly “did some weird things with the dog when he was watching them” on Jan. 5, while their mother was attending a wedding, police added.
During a joint interview, the three children told the lead investigator that “Bridges was mean to the dog,” according to charging documents, which also alleged that he made them inappropriately touch the pet.
After interviewing the children, the investigator arrested Bridges on Jan. 9, court records show.
Cecil County Animal Services officers Brittany Lambert and Daniel Puhalski took control of the dog in question and joined in the investigation, after the lead detective contacted that agency, police reported.
“Animal service officers advised me that they will taking the dog directly to the vet for a rape kit,” according to the charging document.
The now-dismissed criminal case against Bridges marked the second reported time that an occupant of that Cecil County residence had been charged with aggravated animal cruelty since April 2019.
In July 2019, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives, Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell imposed a maximum three-year sentence on Ibe Nyshere Lyles, then 42, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty, the most serious offense in the case.
Lyles beat, kicked and strangled the family’s six-month-old puppy pit bull named “Deuces” to death on April 15, 2019 in the backyard of that residence — because the pet had urinated on his couch – and a neighbor videotaped part of that incident and called authorities, court records show.
The judge suspended one month of the sentence and then ordered Lyles to serve two years of supervised probation, after completing his 35-month term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Campbell barred Lyles from “owning or possessing” an animal during his two-year supervised probationary period and also precluded him from residing with one during that time. In addition, the judge ordered Lyles to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and fined him $1,000.
Lyles appealed his case, however, and on Dec. 9, he received an 18-month jail term – almost half of the original penalty - after pleading guilty to aggravated animal cruelty, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records. Specifically, the judge imposed a three-year sentence on Lyles and then suspended half of it, court records show. The judge also ordered Lyles to serve two years of supervised probation, the same length of probation that had been ordered in his original sentence, according to court records.
