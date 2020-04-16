Project Cecil PAC seeks 'a common vision'

ELKTON — A local political action committee has received some recent attention that completely mischaracterizes the PAC’s goals, and the founder of the group recently spoke to the Whig about the entity and its real aspirations.
Project Cecil PAC founder, co-chair and Executive Director John Dixon, who also serves as the vice-chair of the Cecil County Democratic Central Committee said that it is his work for Democratic causes and the work of several other members listed on the “Our Team” section of the PACs’ website that led, in part, to his group being mischaracterized as a Democratic PAC. He said the group is specifically non-partisan and its primary goal is to support initiatives to benefit Cecil County.
Non-partisan focus
Dixon said that the PAC is made up of Democrats, Republicans and independents. The board of directors includes five members, two of whom are Democrats, two are Republicans and one is an independent. Dixon said even though the group has people who identify themselves as members of specific political parties, the group’s focus is non-partisan in nature.
Specifically, Dixon said the goals of the PAC were to support the building of a 21st century Cecil County and all that entails, including economic development, support of social programs, education and other related goals.
The idea for the PAC came about over the last couple of years, beginning around 2018 when Dixon won a position on the county Democratic Central Committee.
“As I was getting more involved and meeting with people from the other side (Republicans), I was feeling out where we were on issues and where they were on issues,” he said. “It eventually flushed out into this idea of the Project Cecil PAC.”
He said several years ago he felt Cecil County was suffering from a crisis in leadership due to the reactionary nature of both political parties in the county.
“There was really no middle in Cecil County,” Dixon said. “No building of consensus, there really wasn’t event a catalyst for the middle. The political leadership tended to be reactionary and very ideological.”
'A common vision'
Dixon said that as he was having conversations with people of different political persuasions in Cecil County he saw that there were areas of consensus between people on opposite sides of the political perspective.
“The Southfields development really changed things for me,” he said. “I started looking at that and thinking this would be big for Cecil County.”
One of the ideas Dixon said was an important part of the Project Cecil PAC — and projects like Southfields illustrate — is that economic development is the social justice of the 21st century.
He mentioned the concept several times during his interview with the Whig.
He said from interactions on projects like the Southfields project, as well as his interactions with the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and the Elkton Alliance, he made contact with Republicans who wanted a lot of the same things he and other conservative Democrats wanted.
“It got people to start talking because we knew we had a common vision,” he said. “We knew we wanted to see Southfields happen, we wanted to see economic growth, we wanted to see that new high school, we wanted to see positive articles about Cecil County where good things are happening.
From this initial consensus the seeds of what would be Project Cecil PAC were formed, he said.
'A bifurcated mission'
Dixon noted that PAC was originally formed as a super PAC for Peter Franchot in his run for governor. He said that, while Franchot is a Democrat, he has a broad appeal among not only conservative Democrats, but moderate Republicans as well.
While the PAC was originally created as a pro-Franchot group, it evolved — first as a method to support Southfields via another group called 21st Century Cecil. Once the Elkton planning commission approved Southfields, Dixon said 21 Century Cecil evolved into the Project Cecil PAC.
Dixon said the PAC has a dual purpose, or "a bifurcated mission." The first is the group’s political focus, which is not currently active. The other is the group’s focus on social and community development issues, such as its 21st Century Cecil approach, voter registration and education programs.
Seeking funding to support county projects
The PAC’s website, projectcecilpac.org, has a section entitled “Action” that lists the various groups and entities that the PAC supports. These include: Southfields of Elkton, Cecil Business Leaders, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, Meeting Ground, The Business and Education Partnership Advisory Council, Youth Empowerment Source, Cecil Land Trust, Elkton Alliance and STEPS recovery.
In focusing on these projects, Dixon said the PAC has sought out grant funding from such entities as Open Society Institute Baltimore and NextGen America. Dixon noted that both organizations are funded by George Soros, but the funds from the organizations are not used for the PACs political arm, but are for various social projects.
Dixon said the OSI grant funds are simply proposed grant requests as this point, but the funds would primarily be used to help with issues like opioid addiction, homelessness and drug recovery programs. The funds from NextGen are part of the PAC’s voter registration drives geared towards getting people registered to vote and involved in their communities.
He said that while recent hit-pieces have made him out to be something of a bad character our to use Soros money for some negative purposes, the money is simply being used to help people in Cecil County.
Dixon said that other than initially being started as a PAC for Peter Franchot, the PAC is not endorsing any candidates. Dixon did admit that the PAC purchased ads for Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy, who is facing reelection this year, but he said that the PAC was not formally endorsing McCarthy.
Dixon said the McCarthy advertisement started as a discussion amongst the members of Project Cecil that there was some fear that the economic growth, development and forward momentum of the county might come to a screeching halt if the reactionary ideological side of the Republican party were to win in the upcoming elections.
He said the group began talking amongst themselves about their support for all of the economic progress made during McCarthy’s administration, but he made it clear there was not an endorsement of McCarthy by the PAC.
The PAC merely supports the current direction of the county — toward development, growth and balanced budgets.
He said that a member of the PAC put up funds for the McCarthy ads and the other PAC members effectively ran with the ads, but they have since backed off and have shifted their focus to the PAC’s other goals in helping to build a 21st Century Cecil County.
Dixon said that — as of last week, 103 people had clicked on the website under the section “click to subscribe.” He said those 103 people are considered members of the PAC. Of those 103, 21 have made contributions to the PAC, he said. Dixon doesn’t know the political persuasion of the contributors.
The group also recently planned a gala to raise money for Peter Franchot, but the COVID-19 virus upended those plans. As part of the gala, the PAC was going to present the Augustine Herman Vision Award for area leaders who were instrumental in economic growth and development in Cecil County. The list of names can be found on the PAC’s website, but includes 11 individuals and the entire Cecil County Council. Dixon said the awards were a way to recognize those who were hugely responsible for Cecil County’s recent growth.
