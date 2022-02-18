PERRYVILLE — Michael and Kara Reno have some advice for people, especially those who are not vaccinated against COVID: make sure your medical wishes are known, write a will and take lots of pictures.
"It's a horrible disease," Reno said from his office, where he is Lt. Michael Reno with the Perryville Police Department. Reno said that – while the virus has been politicized – he urges people to get vaccinated, especially the elderly.
But here was a strapping, healthy, 6-foot-4-inch tall law enforcement officer who was suddenly in such bad shape that Kara got called to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air to say "good-bye" to her husband and friend of nearly 18 years.
Reno started feeling unwell – he called it "eh" – in mid-August.
"On August 17 we got tested," Kara said, adding she had felt fine. "He tested positive. I tested negative. We went home."
Treating him with over the counter medications, Kara said she made sure Mike stayed active while in quarantine.
"He was eating. I wore my mask. I sanitized everything," said Kara, who works in the dental field. At the time, neither of the Renos had been vaccinated.
"She doesn't respond well to vaccines," Mike said, adding that he was holding back until he saw how others were responding to the Emergency Use Authorization doses from Pzifer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Chief Robert Nitz texted Reno Aug. 26 and told his second-in-command to get tested or come back to work.
"But he still wasn't feeling good," Kara said. Even though, according to Kara, he would tell her, "I feel fine. I'm fine."
More time passed and Nitz heard he was still under the weather.
"He said "Get your ass to the hospital or I'm taking you," Mike recalled. "So I took a shower and went to the hospital."
With the pandemic protocols in place, Kara dropped Mike off at the emergency room entrance and drove off to park the car.
"As soon as I walked in the door, BAM!" Mike said, as clear as if it had happened the day before. "I remember sitting in the chair and a lady asked my name, I couldn't get my name out."
"I remember them sticking a tube in my nose," he said.
That was on Aug. 26. With Mike hospitalized she went to a walk in urgent care center and got tested again. This time she was positive for COVID.
Aug. 31 was one of the many benchmark dates Kara has seared into her mind.
"The hospital called us and told us they were going to put him on a ventilator and he's not doing well," she said, getting emotional at the memory. The nurse on the phone asked: "Do you know what his (medical last) wishes are?"
She didn't know if he wanted to be sustained on life support, or would want a "do not resuscitate" order, for example.
"It was very hard to talk to him," Kara said, noting she had to battle with several challenges; his weakness, all the protective clothing and the machinery.
"The only step past the ventilator is ECMO."
(Short for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, ECMO is basically mechanical lungs that allow human lungs to rest and heal. Only three hospitals in the area have this technology and the pandemic forced them to be very selective as to who got this last-ditch treatment.)
Nurses, meanwhile, gave Kara the worst news.
"You need to come up and say goodbye," they told her. "He's not responding."
She went to Mike's bedside with Mike's daughter Becky and they were able to Facetime with his son Bryan, who was unable to get there.
Mike was somewhat aware of their presence as staff worked around them, prepping for the procedure to connect him to the ventilator.
Over the following days, Kara would get updates from the nurses. Mike would go from stable for several days to suddenly "not good."
"By Sunday, I'm a basket case," Kara said. His doctor at Upper Chesapeake wanted to get him on ECMO, which meant moving Mike to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where there is an ECMO program in case he needed it.
On Sept. 5, Kara got another call that she should come say her good-byes. Mike hung on still, now in a medically-induced coma. Doctors learned Reno – even though he was formerly a healthy, physically active non-smoker with no health issues – was not a candidate for ECMO.
"I was 14 months too old," he said. There was a bed waiting for him at Hopkins that he was about to lose. However Becky, a registered nurse, connected with a pulmonologist she used to work with that knew the doctor at Hopkins that was able to accept Reno into the ECMO program.
He took an ambulance from Bel Air to Baltimore. In this high level intensive care unit it was one nurse for each patient. There was talk of a lung transplant.
Sept. 12, Kara got a call that Mike was going into surgery to have a tracheotomy inserted in his neck.
"One Sept. 13, he got the trach. Sept. 14 was my birthday. All I wanted was to see him," she said. "Every day after I was there."
She would work half a day and then head to Baltimore and stay with Mike until nightfall.
"He ended up being on a ventilator for 41 days," Kara said, adding he never deteriorated enough to need ECMO.
"I honestly believe in the power of prayer," Kara continued. Her mantra became "Pray-Hope-Believe."
"Never stop praying, never lose hope, never stop believing," she said.
Regardless of his state of consciousness, Mike underwent physical therapy. Kara would mimic their efforts while she visited Mike.
When the ventilator started to be reduced, Mike was brought out of the medically induced coma. Doctors and nurses had to keep him in a 5-point restraint at first because he was combative.
"Then he got a babysitter," Kara said of the staffer assigned to keep Mike safe.
"By October 5th my fog had lifted," Mike said. When Kara walked in that afternoon he had a question. "I said, what happened?"
And then the second question.
"When can I have coffee?"
He still had the feeding tube, the trach, he's on the ventilator and having fevers every day and he wants coffee," she said, laughing at the memory. Kara said everything was fast tracked once Mike woke up.
He started to get on his feet, a few steps at first.
"Three steps wiped him out," Kara said, adding he made phenomenal progress in a week. "He went from barely being able to stand to doing laps."
By the end of that week, Mike had been upgraded from the cardiac intensive care, past medical intensive care, to Bayview Rehabilitation.
"The PT would ask me, 'How far can you walk?' and I'd say, 'How far do you want me to walk?'" Mike said. "The second day at Bayview I was walking without the walker.
He said the physical therapist noticed how hunched over he had to walk with the device, which was not customized for his taller frame. By Day 4, Mike was allowed to walk around his room without having to call for assistance.
"I could go to the bathroom by myself," he said.
However, Mike still didn't get that cup of coffee. Due to the trach, he had to retrain his swallowing reflex.
"Here I am 57 years old and drinking out of a 10-ounce sippy cup," he said, still insulted by the thought.
He got permission to take trips to the rest areas outdoors at Bayview.
"My dad came to see me at Bayview. I got to hug my dad," Mike said. That had him reaching for the tissues. Two friends – fellow baseball umpires – also paid him a visit. Mike did not know they were coming until he walked outside and they appeared from behind the shrubs.
He was only in Bayview for 10 days, making an amazing and speedy recovery. And he finally got his coffee too.
Kara brought Mike home on Oct. 29.
"I did not sleep well my first night at home," he said. He's not sure why.
Maybe it was because his home had been completely remodeled. As it turns out, Kara becomes Joanna Gaines when she is stressed out.
"She completely redid the basement, completely redid the garage," Mike said. "It's a brand new home. That's how she handled it."
"I painted, I wall-papered, I power washed," Kara said of her stress-induced home improvement.
"I'm proud of the way you held up," Mike told her.
Once home, Mike got a visit from his family.
"The first Saturday I was home and the dogs are barking like crazy," he said. Soon after, in walks his mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law, niece and her husband.
Lt. Reno was back at his desk the Monday after Thanksgiving.
"Technically I'm still on light duty," he said, but added, "I'm ready to go back to work."
"The doctors say, 'We don't know how you made it. It's amazing how far you've come,'" Mike said. "I just slept."
To those who deny that COVID is real, the Renos can assure them that it does exist.
"It's totally up to you if you get the vaccination or not," Mike said, adding they are both fully vaccinated and boosted now. "I just wake up every morning glad to be on this side of the dirt."
