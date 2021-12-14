The Cecil County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Elkton closed for the day Tuesday morning, after experiencing a power outage related to a malfunctioning transformer, which reportedly affected other buildings in the area, including the Cecil County District Courthouse and the Cecil County Health Department. Electricity was expected to be restored to all affected customers by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
ELKTON — A malfunctioning transformer on Bow Street in Elkton has resulted in power outages at several buildings in town, including the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse, the Cecil County District Courthouse and the Cecil County Health Department, according to town and courthouse officials.
Court Administrator Matt Barrett reported that the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse closed for business at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, after the building suddenly lost electricity, and all employees were sent home for the day.
Barrett told the Cecil Whig at 11 a.m. Tuesday, two hours later, however, that power already had been restored to the Cecil County Circuit Court and that it would be opening for business at its regular time, 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday.
A municipal employee reported that Delmarva Power conservatively estimated that power would be restored to all effected customers by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.