CECIL COUNTY — Predictions of snow and sleet persuaded Cecil County Public Schools to open for its students two hours late on Monday morning.
CCPS had made its decision around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, hours before a wintry mix was expected to hit Maryland. Cecil County is expected to see snow around 4 a.m. and it will later give to sleet at the end of the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service's Mount Holly, N.J. office.
The snow accumulation is predicted at two inches, but NWS officials warn that the combination of sleet on top of snow will lead to slippery driving conditions mid- to late Monday morning. The weather may change over to rain Monday afternoon, but there's still possibility of freezing rain Monday night.
Maryland State Highway Administration crews have treated roadways with brine with plans to continue to hit the roads late into the night and Monday morning. Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully on ramps, bridges and overpasses, as they freeze first.
CCPS maintenance, operations and food service employees are to report in time for work on Monday unless directed otherwise. All other CCPS employees are to come to work as soon as possible given the road conditions.
CCPS will run a modified preschool schedule on Monday, with the morning session at 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. and the afternoon session from 1:50 to 3:30 p.m. This schedule may vary slightly by school.
CCPS announced that the Cecil County School of Technology would be closed Monday for all staff and students due to a power outage. Students who attend the CCST on "A" days should not report to school at all and they will be marked "present" at their home high schools, according to CCPS officials.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Cecil County until 10 p.m. Monday.
