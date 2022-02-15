The Cecil County Wastewater Treatment facility, seen in the background, is what will provide sewer services to Bainbridge. Route 222, or South Main Street in Port Deposit, will be closed for two months so the connection can be made.
Portion of Route 222 closed for sewer hook up at Bainbridge
The Cecil County Wastewater Treatment facility, seen in the background, is what will provide sewer services to Bainbridge. Route 222, or South Main Street in Port Deposit, will be closed for two months so the connection can be made.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
In the center of Port Deposit, signs warn drivers that the road at the south end of town is closed for construction.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Drivers headed south of Route 222 bound for Port Deposit will run into this sign that the road is closed from Lebrun Road to Marina Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This map shows where a portion of Maryland Route 222 will be closed for two months to allow DXI Construction to connect the Cecil County Wastewater Treatment Plant in Port Deposit to Bainbridge. The closure went into effect Monday.
PORT DEPOSIT — Drivers coming in and out of town on the south side of Port Deposit’s Main Street will have to go another way for the next two months, because that portion of Route 222 is now closed.
The closure was issued by the Maryland State Highway Administration on behalf of the Cecil County Department of Public Works. It’s needed so the new wastewater treatment plant opened last year at 170 Bainbridge Road in Port Deposit can be connected to the new development about to begin at Bainbridge.
“The project will allow for completion of Bainbridge sewer constructions,” said Virginia Smith, spokeswoman for the county. The road is closed from the wastewater plant to Lebrun Road.
Smith said detours are in place.
“The detour will direct travelers northbound using Rt 276 (Jacob Tome Highway) to access Port Deposit,” Smith said via email. The road from South Main Street to US Route 1 is also available.
Work is being done Monday through Friday but the road will remain closed to traffic throughout construction, Smith said, adding that there could occasionally be work on site on Saturdays.
Grading and preparation work on the former US Naval Training Base is nearing completion with four warehouses planned for construction. Toni Sprenkle, executive director of the Bainbridge Development Corporation, said ground breaking on the first warehouse should happen sometime in late April.
Vicky Rinkerman, Port Deposit Town Administrator, hopes the two month closure will help with the tractor trailer traffic that comes through town in violation of the law.
“One can hope so,” Rinkerman said Tuesday. “They ignore the “No Trucks Over 10 Tons” signs now.”
Rinkerman said truckers that don’t acknowledge the signage until getting to the center square will have trouble making a turnaround.
“But at the south side of town it’ll be a real problem,” she said, adding perhaps law enforcement should be posted there.
However the bigger concern for Port Deposit is whether the project will get finished at, or sooner than the expected two months.
“Hopefully they’ll get done before boating season,” Rinkerman said.
