RISING SUN — A pick-up truck arrived at the doors of Porter’s Grove Baptist Church and quickly several members of the church on Connolly Road came out and placed groceries in the truck.
Through its “Corners of the Field” ministry the church has given away food every week throughout the pandemic, which hit Cecil County in March and continues to impact residents.
“We serve 40 to 60 families typically,” The Rev. Steve Dixon, pastor, said. “It spiked in April with 80 or more families.”
From his vantage point Dixon said it appears some folks are returning to work because the numbers have leveled off, although the need remains.
“From week to week it varies a lot and we’re seeing a lot of new faces,” he said.
One of those new faces was a woman who asked to remain anonymous. She just lost her job last week and this was her first time receiving food from Corners of the Field.
“I signed up for unemployment but it’s going to be 21 days before I get any money,” she said. “Some people still haven’t gotten any.”
She does not know if, or when she will be called back to her job as a bonder at an airplane manufacturing plant.
“Maybe if the economy picks up,” she said. “Right now no one is buying planes.”
Church volunteers were giving away bread, milk and other food donated through a network of partners in the area.
“Baily’s in West Chester (Pennsylvania) gave us the milk,” Dixon said as he re-arranged gallons and half gallons in milk crates. Local farmers donate produce, Flowers Bakery in Oxford, Pa. is the bread supplier. BBs in Oxford also donates as does Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun and Wawa stores throughout the area. “Crave Eatery in Elkton supplied meals for us too.”
Corners of the Field works with other feeding ministries to share those donations, including Manna Ministry in New London, Pa., Tabitha’s Pantry in Charlestown and Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit.
Before she pulled away Dylan Dixon asked if he could pray for her. Removing his baseball cap the young man spoke to God on her behalf.
Derrick Hamilton did the same for a man who was in the receiving line behind the pick-up.
Corners of the Field began in 2014, serving free food to those in need, no questions asked, at the church every Thursday. The doors were open from 2 until 4 p.m. However with the COVID-19 guidelines, the church now does contactless service with people pulling up and staying in their vehicles. The doors are open at 478 Connolly Road from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. to accommodate the drive in service.
