WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Port Deposit woman who allegedly stole more than $300,000 from a Delaware medical practice during a six-year period while working there as the business director, according to the U.S. Office of the Attorney General.
The defendant, Kimberly Sponaugle, 41, is charged with one count of wire fraud, reported Kimberlyn Reeves, an OAG spokeswoman. The federal grand jury handed up the one-count indictment against Sponaugle on Thursday, Reeves said, although records were not immediately available on the online federal database.
Investigators allege that Sponaugle "engaged in a scheme to defraud" her now-former employer by using a corporate credit card to make approximately $322,652 in unauthorized, personal purchases from January 2012 through March 2018.
Sponaugle was the business' office manager from 2005 through 2010 and then worked as the business' director from 2010 through March 2018, when she was fired, Reeves' outlined.
The federal indictment identifies business only as "Company A," Reeves noted.
Sponaugle allegedly used funds from the business’s bank account — money earmarked to pay corporate credit card bills — to make those personal purchases and then she hid her fraud by making false entries in the company's financial accounting system, Reeves explained.
"Through this scheme, Sponaugle used the business’ funds without authorization to purchase, among other items, vacations, jewelry, and limousine services, as well as to make personal charitable contributions using the corporate credit card," Reeves reported.
If convicted of the wire fraud charge, Sponaugle would face up to 20 years in prison, according to Reeves, who qualified that "actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties."
Reeves further explained that, if Sponaugle is convicted, the federal judge assigned to the criminal case would take into account U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at sentencing.
David C. Weiss, who is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced the indictment against Sponaugle on Thursday and commented, “The defendant abused her employers’ trust and repeatedly diverted corporate funds for her own personal use through a years-long scheme. My office is committed to investigating and prosecuting fraudulent conduct, like the defendant’s, that hurts Delaware businesses.”
The indictment against Sponaugle was filed after an investigation by the Wilmington (Del.) Office of the FBI's Baltimore Division and by the Delaware State Police, Reeves said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly A. Hudson is the prosecutor assigned to the case, she added.
