WILMINGTON, Del. – A Port Deposit woman who stole more than $250,000 from her Newark-area employer avoided jail time but was sentenced to six months home confinement, 18 additional months of probation and 250 hours of community service.
WILMINGTON, Del. – A Port Deposit woman who stole more than $250,000 from her Newark-area employer avoided jail time but was sentenced to six months home confinement, 18 additional months of probation and 250 hours of community service.
A federal judge also ordered her to pay $138,000 in restitution.
Kimberly Sponaugle, 44, was found guilty of wire fraud in late 2021. She committed the thefts over a six-year period that she worked at All About Woman, an OB/GYN medical practice located on the campus of Christiana Hospital.
According to prosecutors, Sponaugle made over 3,000 personal purchases with her business credit card between 2012 and 2018, misappropriating her employer’s funds to pay for a wide range of items, including her home power bills and multiple domestic and international vacations for herself and her friends.
She hid the fraudulent spending by mischaracterizing her personal purchases in the business’s bookkeeping software, denying others access to her credit card statements and using other means of deception.
Sponaugle was All About Women’s office manager from 2005 through 2010 and then worked as the company’s director from 2010 through March 2018.
All About Women was a partnership owned by doctors who practiced there, and the company provided reproductive healthcare to 40,000 women in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. After the fraud was discovered, All About Women closed, “causing upheaval for its 65 employees and thousands of women across four states,” prosecutors said.
“Kim Sponaugle was entrusted with the responsibility to protect the financial health of All About Women and its partners,” U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said in a prepared statement. “She used her position to steal from practitioners dedicated to providing reproductive healthcare to thousands of women in Delaware and the surrounding states. Sponaugle’s fraud ultimately contributed to the demise of All About Women.”
When Sponaugle was indicted in 2019, a spokesperson for her employer emphasized that the crime did not compromise patient privacy.
“Our patients should rest assured that the crimes alleged to have been committed against All About Women did not involve the misappropriation of any patient health or financial data. All About Women has and will continue to carefully monitor all information covered by HIPAA to ensure that patient privacy is protected and remains secured,” the spokesperson said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.