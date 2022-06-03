PORT DEPOSIT — Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 held two Memorial Day services on Sunday — first in a Conowingo cemetery and then in the post’s parking lot in front of the monument and flag poles.
The first ceremony, which involved VFW Post 8185 members, as well as Auxiliary members, was held on Sunday morning in Harmony Chapel Cemetery in Conowino, where the post’s namesake, Jerry Skrivanek is buried. A new flag was raised near the newly-cleaned grave of Pvt. Jerry Skrivanek. The ceremony at Skrivanek’s grave is a Memorial Day ritual for VFW Post 8185.
Then, the group moved to the home of VFW Post 8185, which is off Route 222 in Port Deposit.
Commander William Ward welcomed attendees and introduced his Color Guard and Flag Detail from Alpha Co, 1st BN 175th Infantry, Fifth Regiment. SFC Jordan Laubach served as the Color Sgt. Capt. Michael Barrica served as Detail Commander. Both soldiers are members of VFW Post 8185.
Ward then read the “folds of the flag” in reverse, as the detail unfolded the triangular-shaped flag. Next, the flag was raised to the top of the flag pole and then ceremoniously lowered to “half-staff” in honor of Memorial Day.
Ward introduced the following special guests: Boy Scout Troop 555, Port Deposit Mayor Robert Kuhs, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, Del. Kevin Hornberger, and retired Brigadier Gen. Robert Schweitzer. In addition, County Council members Jackie Gregory and Donna Culberson were on hand for the ceremony.
County Executive Hornberger made a speech, followed by Del. Hornberger. Schweitzer also addressed the crowd, citing the reasons for commemorating Memorial Day.
The wreath-laying ceremony was conducted by post officers Robert Everly, John Armstrong, Gary Rinehart, Jim Rinehart and Auxiliary President Anne Gibson.
The event concluded with luncheon in the banquet hall provided by the post’s auxiliary.
