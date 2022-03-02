PORT DEPOSIT — The Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 is taking steps to make itself attractive to new members now and in the future.
At the same time, William Ward, commander of the post at 520 Susquehanna River Road wants everyone to know that they are welcome to come in any time its doors are open.
“My goals as commander this year is to make the facility more attractive so people will join,” Ward said recently. While primarily focused on veterans and veteran services, Ward said non-veterans are also welcome to join as an auxiliary member.
“We are working to improve the appearance and the furniture,” he said as a crew installed new lighting thought the building.
“We qualified for an energy audit from Delmarva Power,” Ward explained, adding that the utility company paid a large portion of the costs. “We were looking into replacing our outdoor lights but, as it turns out, this became part of the package.”
It’s been an education leading the past of about 135 members.
“I was shocked to learn what it costs to run this place,” Ward said. Before he leaves the job later this year Ward plans to compile a guide book for future commanders. He said that would ensure that standards of operation are maintained. “It’s been a much bigger undertaking than I imagined.”
Like everyone else, the post is facing increasing costs of electricity and propane along with supplies for the bar and kitchen. Just the utilities is $4,500. That doesn’t include licenses for the liquor, the health department and music.
One source of revenue for Post 8185 is hall rental.
“Our cost to rent the hall is minimal compared to others,” he said of the $350 charge for four hours.
Another source is the kitchen and the bar, which he said is open to the public without membership.
“Our menu is low key. There’s not a lot of stuff on it,” Ward said. “The cheese steak is my favorite, hands down.”
Also like everyone else, the post has paid job openings it needs to fill. Top of that list is a cook.
Meanwhile, thanks to the pandemic finally being in the rear view mirror Ward said the post is putting together some events he hopes will bring more people inside to see all it has to offer.
“We’re looking to bring in a swing band and a blue grass event is also in development,” he said, adding that there’s music every Friday.
“We are working on our quality and quantity,” he said of the effort to be modern and relevant to the community. “We are doing our best to improve the building and the service.”
To join as a veteran or an auxiliary member simply visit the post and pick up an application. To learn more about the post’s many events check out their Facebook page.
