PORT DEPOSIT — “Please join this little band of brothers as we celebrate our first 75 years and look forward to the next 75.”
That’s how William Ward, commander of Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit, started the Saturday night ceremony celebrating the post’s diamond anniversary.
However, the ceremony portion of the evening ended with a surprise for Ward from his own band of brothers; the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment. He was presented with The Order of Saint Maurice and the Shield of Sparta from the National Infantry Association and the U.S. Army’s Chief of Infantry.
“This is to recognize the significant contributions made by Infantrymen, Infantry supporters, and spouses,” said Gene L. Pulket, a life member of the National Infantry Association. “Sergeant Major (Retired) William Ward received the award for outstanding and conspicuous contribution to the Infantry.”
Current members of the 175th – a unit which has been adopted by the post – presented the award and helped place the medal around Ward’s neck. Pulket said Ward is the right person on which to bestow such an award.
“He served the Infantry community with distinction and demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the Infantry and represents the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty,” he said.
During the ceremony all those who served were honored and remembered, especially the 44 veterans that founded the post and the young man for whom the post was named.
“What does my heart good and what makes this name special is that this post is named for an ordinary soldier,” said Brig. Gen. Sean M.. Casey.
Jerry Skrivanek was the first soldier from Port Deposit to die in World War II. He was killed in action in Sicily in 1943. Casey pointed out that other posts are named for officers.
“You guys have an awesome namesake,” Casey said.
VFW Post 8185 was charted Aug. 13, 1946. Members met in various locations around town, and looked at several properties before building on its current site at 520 Susquehanna River Road in 1955. The building was added to and renovated over the years, with the biggest and last changes coming after Hurricane Agnes in 1972. The post and its members do a lot for the community, including hosting holiday parties for children, supporting Water Witch Fire Company and various town events, chartering Boy Scout Troop 555 and adopting the 175th.
Lt. Col. Adam Tiffen, commander of the 175th Infantry Regiment, thanked the post for its adoption of the unit, which was a much needed show of support.
“This has been the most demanding years of the 175th,” Tiffen said. Called to the Capitol for the Jan. 6 riot, they stayed there for weeks afterward. “As if that wasn’t enough, 200 of our members transferred into the operation of a mass vaccination site.”
Post 8185 sent care packages, gift cards and other shows of support, which included covering the cost of photographing the unit as it served in its Capitol deployment.
“It marked a significant boost as we deployed home,” Tiffen said. “We thank you for your unwavering support and steadfast friendship.”
Even though the time in uniform may be over, the service and devotion doesn’t end, Casey said.
“Personally I believe all warriors who have been to combat have PTSD,” Casey said. Some hide it. Some get help, he said, adding, “For some, it consumes their lives.”
“There are 3 million new veterans post 9/11. Today’s vets are not the same as older members,” Casey said. However Post 8185 is up to the challenge, he said. “You grow, change and adapt while still serving and respecting your older veterans.”
That, he and others said during the 75th anniversary celebration, is why organizations such as the Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post in Port Deposit are so important.
“For 75 years this post has served,” Casey said. “We respect all veterans whether long gone or still with us.”
