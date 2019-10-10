PORT DEPOSIT — With the impending development of the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center property on the horizon, town officials have two public hearings scheduled to get comment on its revised Comprehensive Plan.
The Planning Commission will hold its hearing Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in Port Deposit Town Hall. From that hearing, the commission will make its decision and forward it to the mayor and town council for its public hearing Nov. 5, also at 7 p.m.
Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said the changes to the comp plan spell out the future of the former military property, which Port Deposit annexed into its borders in 1999.
Classified as “Greenfield development” Bainbridge and the adjoining former Tome School for Boys property encompasses about 1,200 acres. Zoning designation is the most notable change, classifying it as “Employment Area/Business and Industrial” instead of BX, or Bainbridge Mixed Use. The BX designation allowed for residential and civic uses. Since that was drafted in 2009 it has been determined that lingering contamination on the site means there can be no residential development.
Employment Area designates the new vision with industrial, commercial, research and development, warehousing, manufacturing, office parks and workforce development. It also allows for a small portion of retail, specifically to serve the employees on site.
Port Deposit Town Hall is located at 64 South Main Street. Call 410-378-2121. Both hearings are open to the public.
