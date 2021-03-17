PORT DEPOSIT — Change is coming to fix an oversight discovered in one of the town's public safety ordinances.
Thomas Knight, a member of the Port Deposit Town Council, said he noticed that the town prohibits people who are legally allowed to carry a firearm from entering town parks.
"We believe it was an oversight when the original ordinance was put into place a very long time ago," Knight said Wednesday.
He noted also that the rules were applied differently across all the town's properties, creating an inconsistency.
"We should allow people to have conceal-carry licensed weapons in town parks," Knight told the mayor and fellow council members. That includes retired police.
For that reason, Knight said the Public Safety Committee will address the issue, cleaning up the language in the ordinance and also adding signage at the parks and other town properties indicating that weapons are not allowed except for holders with a conceal-carry permit.
Thomas McCarron, the town's attorney, said it would only require an ordinance change.
"It would create the exception to someone with a permit," McCarron said, but added that law enforcement could also use discretion and respond according to state law in such instances.
Knight said clarifying the ordinance would better state what is and is not allowed.
"You can't walk in there with a rifle and start shooting at ducks," he said as an example.
Councilman Kevin Brown suggested coming to the next town meeting with that new measure.
"So there's language in there that's ordinance-worthy," Brown said.
