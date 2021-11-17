PORT DEPOSIT — Although it has been online since April and its predecessor is just a memory, Town of Port Deposit officials were joined by Cecil County representatives on Tuesday to officially cut the ribbon on the new $10 million sewer treatment facility.
Scott Flanigan, director of the county’s Department of Public Works, told those in attendance at the South Main Street site that the Maryland Bay Restoration Fund paid for 72% of the cost of the new membrane system, which currently treats about 8,000 gallons of waste daily. It’s rated to handle up to 150,000 gallons per day and can be expanded to 250,000.
For Tom Knight, a member of the Port Deposit town council, there was a sense of relief that the project was completed.
“It’s so nice to see it go from something on paper to physically here and making it a reality,” Knight said, “We’ve been talking about it for a long, long time.”
Wayne Tome, former mayor of the waterfront town, said this project is a big step in the town’s overall revival.
“We’ve been waiting for this and for Bainbridge and for the tax base to grow,” Tome said. “We’re not looking back.”
Port Deposit turned its wastewater services over to Cecil County more than a decade ago. Artesian took over the water services.
Tome added that removal of the old wastewater plant is another plus for Port Deposit.
“This opens up the waterfront because that eyesore of a plant is gone,” Tome said. “We’ve transitioned from business on the waterfront to a waterfront living, boating and foodie town.
With groundbreaking soon to come on the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center property, Tome said the future of the town is looking bright.
“This is the nucleus of an upswing in the quality of life in Port Deposit,” Tome said.
Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley remembers working in that old wastewater plant.
“At the old sewer plant you worked fast when the tide was coming up,” Meffley said.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger told the crowd she never thought she would be saying she was excited to talk about wastewater.
“But we’re excited to see this next level of technology in Port Deposit,” Hornberger said of the enhanced nutrient removal system that will send cleaner discharge water back to the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.
“It’s a much higher level of clean for our bay and we’re going to have a wastewater treatment plant that is out of the floodplain,” Hornberger said.
MTPM, the developer at the lead of the Bainbridge property, donated the land to the county where the new membrane system was built.
“That’s the only thing that was free,” Flanigan noted of the project – which cost a total of $10,536,786. Maryland’s so-called ‘flush tax’ paid $7.5 million and the county went to the bond market for the remaining $2.9 million. The construction was carried out by ACE, or American Contracting and Environmental Services based in Columbia, Md.
Flanigan acknowledged the years it took to get the system replaced.
“Some in this crowd thought they’d never live to see this day,” Flanigan said. “Hopefully it will have been worth the wait.”
