PORT DEPOSIT — In the weeks since Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the restrictions on the use of municipal boat ramps it's been busy in Marina Park.
"It appears the boaters have come back with a vengeance," Councilman Bob Kuhs told his fellow council members at the Port Deposit work session Tuesday night. Now that word is out, more restrictions are lifting and with summer weather here Kuhs said the past two weeks have been a bounty at the honor box.
Kuhs said when he goes to the park on South Main Street to retrieve the contents of the honor box his draw string bag is filled to capacity.
"There is literally not room in there for one more," Kuhs said. Like other Cecil County towns Port Deposit charges $10 for a day pass to use the town boat launch and $50 for a season pass with unlimited use of the ramp.
In early May Kuhs wondered aloud at a town meeting why other towns had their launch open while Port Deposit's was closed.
“I see trailers come in and leave and I think, “There goes $10,” Kuhs said at the time, bemoaning the loss of income. Thanks to COVID-19 the town had lost half its sales of daily and seasonal passes. The next day Hogan announced that launches could re-open.
In 2015 Port Deposit collected more than $21,000 from its launch fees. That was when the cost of a day pass was $5, and $25 for the season.
At the start of May -- with sales that began Jan. 1 -- the town had only sold 80 of the available 500 seasonal passes, compared to 146 a year ago at the same point in the season.
However those winds are changing. While he did not have a tally available Kuhs said sales were brisk.
"They are Port Deposit's version of Girl Scout cookies," said Councilman Kevin Brown.
Kuhs also reported he was writing some tickets for failure to obtain the proper permit.
"And I always get the people who say, "Oh I didn't know," Kuhs said.
Port Deposit has their large metal honor box right by the ramp with envelopes for payment and signage explaining the cost.
