Sometime Sunday afternoon, a vandal or vandals damaged Spot In Rock Park with racial slurs and also threw rocks through windows at Artesian Water Plant at 401 North Main St. Pictured here is some of the graffiti, the painted arrow points towards a predominantly Black neighborhood.
Port Deposit Police Chief Susan Smith issued a call to the community to help in the investigation of vandalism at Spot In Rock Park, also know as Earline Brown Memorial Park, and at the Artesian Water Company building nearby.
Sometime Sunday afternoon, a vandal or vandals damaged Spot In Rock Park with racial slurs and also threw rocks through windows at Artesian Water Plant at 401 North Main St. Pictured here is some of the graffiti, the painted arrow points towards a predominantly Black neighborhood.
PHOTO COURTESY OF PORT DEPOSIT POLICE
Port Deposit Police Chief Susan Smith issued a call to the community to help in the investigation of vandalism at Spot In Rock Park, also know as Earline Brown Memorial Park, and at the Artesian Water Company building nearby.
PORT DEPOSIT — Port Deposit Police Chief Susan Smith is hoping the public can help her find who damaged Spot in Rock Park and the Artesian Water Company building on the north end of town Sunday afternoon.
“Someone spray painted racial slurs on the basketball court and playground equipment,” Smith said. The vandalism included archaic slurs and arrows pointing to homes in the predominantly Black neighborhood across from the park.
Nearby, at the Artesian Water building at 401 North Main, someone used what appears to be the same orange paint to spray barriers as well as threw rocks which broke windows on the building owned by the Delaware-based utility.
Smith said she talked to all the residents who lived nearest the park, also known as Earline Brown Memorial Park at 23 Race St.
“I talked to a lady that was there at 3 p.m. and (the vandalism) was not there,” Smith said. However, someone saw the damage around 7:30. “So we figure it was just before dark.”
Ted Sookiasian, finance director, said the damage to Port Deposit property has been addressed.
“It was all cosmetic in nature and was either removed or painted over,” he said, adding that the cost of that damage is at least $500.
Joseph DiNunzio, executive vice president with Artesian, said two windows were broken and have been boarded up until replacements arrive.
Anyone with information that could help find those responsible should call Chief Smith at 443-907-4170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.