Port Deposit planning to open its boat launch

PORT DEPOSIT — Noticing that other boat launches appeared to be open to the public, Councilman Bob Kuhs was curious why the town launch at Marina Park remained closed.
“I see trailers come in and leave and I think, “There goes $10,” Kuhs said at the Port Deposit town meeting Tuesday. That’s the cost of a daily launch permit.
This is expected to change quickly as Maryland is beginning to phase out of the stay-at-home restrictions set in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that certain formerly banned outdoor activities are now permitted, including recreational boating, golf, fishing, beaches and camping.
Boating, until that portion of the order was relaxed, was only allowed for transportation or sustenance fishing.
Port Deposit sells seasonal stickers that give a boater unlimited access to the launch on South Main Street for $50. Daily use tickets are sold for $10.
“What are our chances of opening the boat ramp? Other ramps in the area are open. Havre de Grace and Perryville are open, Charlestown is open,” Kuhs said. “We’re leaving money on the table.”
Kuhs said he understood why there would be concern about some aspects of boating in this age of social distancing and face masks in public.
“I know with boating the question is about congregating, raft-ups and meeting at the sand bar,” he said. “But there’s not a lot of that at this time of year.”
Effective 7 a.m. Thursday, no more than 10 people can be on a boat, and those on board must be members of the same immediate family. Docking at a restaurant or bar is not allowed, and boats should anchor at least 10 feet away from another. Raft-ups, beaching and other “rendezvous events” are prohibited as well according to the order.
Last year, 219 of Port Deposit’s available 500 seasonal stickers had been sold. This time last year there were 146 sold, compared to 80 so far this season.
Collection of the daily launch fees netted Port Deposit $13,590 last year.
Kuhs told the Whig Wednesday morning that the council would decide when and how the launch would reopen, noting that construction is finishing up in Marina Park.
Hogan’s Wednesday announcement also re-opened state parks and forests including Elk Neck State Park and Forest and Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Overnight reservations for RV and tent sites in state parks will be taken, but campers will also have to follow the same guidelines for social distancing the congregating.
Beaches are reopening but no chairs, blankets or picnicking is allowed. Walking, jogging, swimming and fishing are permitted.
Shooting ranges in state parks are reopening as well including the range at Elk Neck, but again with the COVID-19 regulations in place. Likewise, equestrian activities are also allowed but without gatherings, races or organized rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.