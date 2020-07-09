PORT DEPOSIT — Town officials have options before them to avoid future flooding situations.
Aecom engineers presented Port Deposit’s mayor and council with the results of its geo-technical study of six possible scenarios to address the surge of water from the Susquehanna River into town.
John Volk, vice president of Aecom in Conshohocken, Pa. said a US Army Corps of Engineers study in 2015 and the history of flooding in town points to the need for some type of barrier at the Norfolk Southern Railroad underpasses at Netters Alley and Vannort Drive.
“We’d be using the railroad in the sense of a levee,” Volk said at the Tuesday night town meeting. He added, Norfolk Southern may not go along with the idea.
The good news is, in the majority of cases Port Deposit has a warning that flood waters are coming.
The least expensive and simplest option is call StopLog, Volk said.
However it would mean training people to respond and help assemble the equipment at both locations. StopLog, as the name implies, involves stacking wood, steel or other materials into sockets on each side, creating a barrier.
“It’s labor intensive,” Volk said. There would have to be a set storage location for easy access.
Other options include a roller gate, which would be installed at Vannort and Netters and rolled into place; a swing gate, similar to a fence gate; a flood break gate, which uses the force of the water to keep it in place; a portal flex gate, which can be stored in a small space and easily deployed; and a resilient tunnel plug, which is an inflatable bladder.
“The Corps or Engineers does not use the resilient tunnel plug or the flex gate,” Volk said.
Port Deposit would need to find $2 million just for the equipment.
“Construction will be challenging and not cheap,” Volk warned. Getting Norfolk Southern on board could also be a challenge. Port Deposit Councilman Bob Kuhs wondered what impact was possible on the tracks when the levees are in place during a flood event.
“One side of the track will sustain more pressure than when the water is on both sides of the track,” Kuhs said. “How do you feel they will respond to that?”
“We’re not sure what they’ll say,” Volk told Kuhs, but he added Norfolk Southern does not want to see their embankment built up to be a levee. “It certainly has had some pressure on it before but we do not know if it sustained high water levels.
“By plugging those two holes would it be more pressure?” Volk continued. That’s an unknown, he said.
David Athey, principal civil and water resources engineer with Aecom, does not see a problem with water pressure.
“The amount of (river water) storage behind the tracks is minimal,” Athey said of the town. “I don’t think it would rise substantially.”
However, using USACE standards for safety, Volk pointed out that the embankment carrying Norfolk Southern’s tracks through Port Deposit do not pass.
“The bigger problem with the embankment is it doesn’t have an acceptable level of safety now,” Volk said. “If Norfolk Southern would allow four feet of rip rap the safety factor goes up.”
Council Tom Knight wondered if that safety factor would bring the railroad to the table.
“Do you think maybe Norfolk Southern will look at this safety factor ... and say, “Maybe we should spend some money before the next flood?”
Volk posited that perhaps the railroad would instead stop running through the town instead.
Mayor Wayne Tome said as he understands the history, the railroad placed its rails on the embankment in response to ice jams, and raised it above the ice levels.
Knight asked what impact the levees would have on the mess left behind.
“Sediment levels go up and as the water recedes it leaves all this mud behind,” Knight said, recalling all the work done to shovel mud from basements along Main Street in 2011 after Tropical Storm Lee.
“Would this block or reduce the sediment?” Knight asked.
It would, according to Volk.
“Closing those culverts would help with those silt situations,” Volt said.
Norfolk Southern has not yet seen the presentation Aecom gave to the mayor and council.
Volk said Aecom is open to helping Port Deposit find funding for the project, whichever the town chooses.
