PORT DEPOSIT — A public meeting will be held Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. to review an application from Bohler Engineering and MRP Bainbridge I LLC to build four industrial buildings on a 430-acre parcel of the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center property.
“This is a concept meeting,” said Toni Sprenkle, project manager for the Bainbridge Development Corporation, the quasi-governmental organization set up by the Maryland General Assembly in 1999 to shepherd the re-development of the 1200-acre site in Port Deposit.
This meeting, available to the public through Zoom, will review the specifics of the proposed plans including roads, site access and amenities such as parking, utilities and landscaping. BDC will have to install sediment and erosion controls and stormwater devices.
MRP Industrial, which has been part of the re-development plans for several years, will build four structures on the site that would be ready for occupancy.
“They are working with a prospective “Tenant A” and “Tenant B,” Sprenkle said, adding even she does not know which companies have shown interest.
When Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford visited the site in Oct. 2019 D. Reid Townsend, principal with MRP, described projects the Baltimore-based developer had completed in neighboring Harford County including a distribution center for The Container Store.
“This property can be used pretty quickly if it’s restored for a commercial/industrial site,” he said told Rutherford.
Work continues with the environmental services cooperative agreement, which is a concentrated and targeted clean up of just that 430 acres to be developed in Phase 1.
“They are tilling the top 12- to 18-inches to check for asbestos material and it’s being placed in an appropriate area and capped,” she said.
Following that, BDC will work with Maryland Department of the Environment on signing off on the environmental concerns of the site, Sprenkle said.
Once the work is completed the property is transferred from BDC to MRP Industrial.
“It will be under private development and bring in tax dollars for Port Deposit, Cecil County and the state,” Sprenkle said, adding, “which is what we’ve all been waiting for.”
To join the meeting go to zoom.us. Click on “join a meeting” and enter this for the meeting ID: 963 6373 0495
