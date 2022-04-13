PORT DEPOSIT — The only thing really changing for the coming fiscal year in Port Deposit is the formula to be used for the town's property tax rate according to Treasurer Ted Sookiasian.
"The current constant yield is .5452 cents per $100 of assessed value," Sookiasian said. In the mayor's proposed budget the constant yield is .5450 cents per $100.
"There's no real impact. Our assessed values went up a little so our base went up a hair," he said. That means the town can essentially lower its property tax rate but maintain the same amount of incoming revenue.
Port Deposit will operate with a $655,437 budget, if it passes as drafted at the June 7 town meeting.
Sookiasian said a May 3 public hearing will be held on the constant yield rate as the budget season process continues.
American Recovery Program Act funding will be used to address needs outside the budget, he added. That includes new computers in town hall, which the mayor and council approved.
"Our IT equipment is very old," Sookiasian told the board. "We are operating on Windows 7."
For $20,700 the town will get a new server, three new computers and a new telephone system.
"We discovered during COVID that our phones are antiquated," he said. There were several needed functions the old system could not avail including forwarding calls off site.
Among the few items on the town budget that were increased was legal fees.
"We spent $17,000 to $18,000 in legal fees in fiscal year 2022," Sookiasian said, noting he just received a single bill for services from Thomas Mccarron, town attorney, for $3,000. That was an unexpected cost, but he noted the new budget allows for $26,000. "Legal fees go up with the number of projects."
The cost the Cecil County Sheriff's Office charges for law enforcement coverage increased 10%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.