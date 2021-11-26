PORT DEPOSIT — On Tuesday, Susan Smith, chief of the Town of Port Deposit Police Department, signed a memorandum of agreement with Maryland Transportation Authority Police, which gives the state agency permission to act as law enforcement in Port Deposit.
“We expect to help them with truck traffic, with big events,” said Lt. Daniel Bowser, commander of the MDTA detachment at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge in Perryville.
“Hatem is our main concern,” Bowser said. “This isn’t saying we’re going to switch our jurisdiction. We are just going to assist them.”
Bowser said MDTA has a similar agreement with Perryville’s Police Department.
Port Deposit Councilman Kevin Brown was thrilled to have MDTA on board.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have the resources of the MDTA police in town,” Brown told his fellow council members recently. With Smith as the only officer on the town force so far, he thanked her for bringing the MOA to fruition.
“We have a problem with trucks and they have a method to deal with them,” Brown said.
MDTA Police have been helping Port Deposit with truck traffic on Maryland Route 222, which is Main Street through the waterfront town. In spite of signage on the entrances to town, tractor-trailers still come through in violation of weight limits.
“The only trucks should be local deliveries,” Bowser said.
During a recent enforcement initiative, Smith said MDTA stopped and gave warnings to six tractor-trailers.
Port Deposit continues to contract with Cecil County Sheriff’s Office as well to provide protection for residents and businesses.
