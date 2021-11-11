PORT DEPOSIT — A Port Deposit man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators allegedly found “multiple pornography files” on his electronic devices, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Eric Todd Dixon, 31, of the 200 block of Linton Run Road.
MSP investigators charged Dixon with 13 counts, including possession of child pornography, altering physical evidence of a crime, providing false statements to police and obstructing and hindering a police investigation, police reported.
As of Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, Dixon remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, according to Cecil County District court records.
Those records further indicate, however, that Dixon’s district court case has been closed and that it has been transferred to Cecil County Circuit Court. As of Thursday, though, a record of that circuit court case could not be found during an online search of the Maryland Judiciary site. All courthouses in Maryland were closed in Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online, and it led to the “identification of the suspect and his residence in Cecil County,” police reported.
“A detailed forensic analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” outlined an agency spokesperson in a press release, which further indicated that MSP investigators “developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.”
Court records in that closed district court case indicate that MSP investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Dixon on Oct. 27, nine days before they arrested him.
The press release issued by MSP officials late Tuesday afternoon does not explain how agency investigators were able take possession, or confiscate, Dixon’s electronic devices in order to conduct that detailed forensic analysis of the files they allegedly contained.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.
