EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP — A Port Deposit man is being held in Chester County Prison on multiple charges surrounding his alleged contact with a 15-year-old girl to solicit her for a sexual relationship, according to Pennsylvania State Police at the Avondale barrack.
Kevin Lewis Stopford, 41, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, criminal attempt of sexual abuse of children, criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt of aggravated indecent assault, criminal attempted indecent assault and criminal attempt of statutory rape.
He is being held on a $150,000 cash bail.
According to criminal investigators at Troop J, a 15-year-old reported to police that Stopford was soliciting for a sexual relationship with her through SnapChat. Law enforcement took over her account and acted as the teenager.
He continued to solicit the child for sexual acts and a sexual encounter. He made arrangements on Feb. 20 to meet with her. On Feb. 26 he arrived at the Nottingham Inn in East Nottingham Township and was taken into custody.
