PORT DEPOSIT — Bainbridge isn’t just a group of four large buildings on 438 acres of the former naval training center. It’s also the water and sewer, electric, and roads that will make the new development work.
Port Deposit is preparing for that development on the land it annexed into its borders in 1999 with a draft public works agreement surrounding those roads.
“I don’t even know the last time you did one of these,” said Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator.
The public works agreement spells out what the town expects of the condition of the roads before it will accept them as town roads.
“It’s a standard public works agreement,” said Chris Rogers with AECOM, the engineering firm for Port Deposit. “It’s to guarantee that public improvements at Bainbridge Development Corp. will be built according to the approved plan.”
Rogers said that includes two access roads, storm drains in the rights of way and in the easements that lead to those rights of way.
“It provides that the town can inspect them as they are being constructed,” he said, adding there is a unique feature in this PWA. “The final top coat can’t be installed until Building A is completed.”
Buildings B and C are first on the construction list, as reported earlier this week in the BDC annual meeting.
“The first two priorities are Building B in the center with 1 million square feet and Building C with 600,000 square feet,” said Toni Sprenkle, executive director of the BDC.
The public works agreement also gives Port Deposit a financial cushion, requiring that 10% of the construction bond money be kept for two years after the roads are deeded.
“This would be for repairs or damage in those two years,” Rogers said. That’s also important since the water and sewer lines will run through those rights of way and a stream crosses under Bainbridge Road. “There’s going to be a significant amount of fill and a retaining wall along the stream.”
Mayor Bob Kuhs said that two year financial surety will also give the town a chance to see how the new roads stand up to the weather.
“We should take advantage of that,” Kuhs told the council. “We can wait to accept until after one winter cycle.”
Rogers also said that the two roads in question have similar names; Bainbridge Road (also referred to as Spine Road) and Bainbridge Boulevard, which could cause confusion for traffic entering the complex.
