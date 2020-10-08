PORT DEPOSIT — The mayor and town council learned Tuesday night that the Fiscal Year 2020 audit was declared “clean” by Barbacane, Thornton and Company.
Tim Sawyer, representing the Wilmington, Del. certified public accounting firm, reported that the audit of Port Deposit’s finances was completed Aug. 27 and a full report would be sent to town hall by the end of this month.
Auditing found that Port Deposit has $67,000 in assigned funding and another $1.22 million unassigned. Property taxes bring in much of the town’s revenue, having received $395,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Other taxes provided some $78,000 while other revenue sources — such as boat launch fees — brought in $124,000.
Sawyer noted he found no problem areas in the way the town handles its finances.
“We found no fraud or illegal acts ... none we are aware of,” he said of the in-depth study, which Sawyer has been conducting on behalf of Barbacane, Thornton and Company for four years.
He added, he also found nothing the town has to change or adopt to make the next audit better.
“You’re pretty well in line, status quo with revenue and expenses,” he said. “It’s good to see some consistencies.”
Later in the same meeting Ted Sookiasian, finance director, let the mayor and council know that the audit cost the town $6,900.
He noted he had to transfer funds from a reserve account to cover some town expenses.
“Transfer of funds may be necessary before the grant reimburses the expenditures,” Sookiasian said Wednesday. Historically, surplus funds would be placed in the Money Market Account in order to earn as much interest as possible. Transfers from the Money Market Account to an Operating Account or a Capital Account would be made when necessary.”
It became necessary recently.
“Cash deposits decreased $90,000,” Sookiasian. “We did get a $17,000 rebate from Cecil County.”
Sookiasian said that’s the annual payout for services the town provides, instead of the county, for town residents.
