PORT DEPOSIT — Mayor Bob Kuhs introduced his fiscal year 2022 budget plan Tuesday night, offering a package that — according to the town administrator — is much like every budget has been introduced for nearly a decade.
“We haven’t increased taxes for years, at least not since I’ve been here,” said Vicky Rinkerman, who became town administrator for Port Deposit in October 2013.
She doesn’t expect that to change for this budget cycle.
“Our budget is flat and will be the same until Bainbridge comes online and we get those taxes,” she said Wednesday.
Plans are inching forward on the construction of spec buildings at the former naval training center, which will bring in businesses and tax revenue.
The constant yield tax rate — the figure determined by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation — would allow an incorporated town to collect the same tax revenue as was done in the current budget cycle. Towns can decide whether to use that rate or its own, based on projected financial needs.
Rinkerman said the package introduced by Kuhs anticipates town revenue at $636,821 with no great shifts in spending across departments.
“It’s a balanced budget and goes straight down the line,” she said of the spending plan.
Port Deposit has a public hearing May 4 to confirm its tax rate. The hearing begins at 7 p.m. with the town hall meeting at 64 South Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.