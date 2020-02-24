PORT DEPOSIT — Instead of buying a multitude of streetlights that may not be needed, town officials are planning to start with one streetlight each to illuminate a parking lot and a dark section of South Main Street.
Ted Sookiasian, finance director for Port Deposit, reported to the mayor and town council recently that there have been complaints about the lighting in the parking lot across from town hall and southward toward Marina Park.
"We had another request come in for a light in front of The Carriage House," he said of the event venue at 80 South Main.
"An electrician suggested flood lights be installed by Delmarva Power," Sookiasian said.
He ran down the various options suggested by the electrician including three 250 watt flood lights for $1,800 or for $825 the same light poles could instead have standard LED light bulbs.
Councilman Tom Knight suggested another route.
"If we took one flood light and pointed it toward the parking lot it would not impact homes and would light up the lot, which is the goal,"Knight said. "We don't have to do all three. Just do one and adjust it from there."
Knight noted that, from the estimate provided by the electrician, there was no discount in purchasing more than one light.
"So let's install one and gauge what it looks like," he suggested.
One light with a 100 watt LED bulb would cost the town $325.
The same suggestion was posed for in front of The Carriage House. Martha Barchowsky, owner of the business, told the mayor and council that she did not realize how dark the street was in that section of South Main street.
"I'm not here much at night and was not aware of how dark it is," Barchowsky said.
The board agreed to one light in each location.
