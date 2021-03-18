PORT DEPOSIT — Town officials invoked the law passed in 2017 and canceled the scheduled May 11 election because there is no contest for the three seats on the town council.
Christopher Komisar, chairman of the Port Deposit Board of Supervisors of Elections, made the announcement through a written statement Tuesday night.
After several elections with little turnout of voters and uncontested ballots, Port Deposit's mayor and council voted to reduce the size of the council from six to four and cancel elections in which there was no competition.
The May 2019 election, which saw only incumbents Wayne Tome, Sr. and Kevin Brown on the ballot, was also canceled.
By canceling such elections, Port Deposit figures it saves at least $2,000. In 2017, that's what it cost the town for an election drew only incumbents to the ballot and a dozen voters to the polls.
Councilman Thomas Knight retains his seat. Christopher Broomell did not seek to keep the seat to which he was appointed after the 2017 election.
Daniel Berlin and Wayne Tome Jr. will be sworn onto the council along with Knight at the June 1 town meeting.
To reset the council terms for the reduction in size, Knight and Berlin will serve four year terms and Tome will serve through 2023. If Tome seeks re-election in 2023, he would then serve a four year term.
When the changes were made, the council approved the plan to give the shorter term to the candidate who came in third. Because there was no election, the decision was made to choose alphabetically.
Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said there was a fourth candidate, Councilman William Baron, whose paperwork was incomplete.
"He did not get enough registered voters to sign," Rinkerman said of the necessary petition to become a candidate.
Baron was appointed last month to finish Bob Kuhs' term when Kuhs became mayor in January. Kuhs took the seat when Wayne Tome Sr. resigned to take the job as Director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
