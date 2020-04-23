Port Deposit-area man charged in assault on adult daughter

PORT DEPOSIT — A man remained jailed on Thursday after he allegedly punched his adult daughter in the face, choked her, attempted to stab her with a kitchen knife and pointed a handgun at her amid an argument inside their Port Deposit-area residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Steven Timothy Wagener, 52, of the unit block of Mount Ararat Farm Road, which is where an argument between Wagener and his daughter, Sierra Marie Wagener, 22, started at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, before increasing in intensity, police said.
It also is where Cecil County Sheriff's Office Dfc. Nicholas Cook arrested Wagener, approximately 75 minutes after arriving at the residence in response to a "physical domestic" disturbance call and then conducting an on-scene investigation, police added.
Wagener remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, some six days after his arrest and three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
He is facing 10 criminal charges, including first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of firearms that could be accessed by minors, according to court records.
Arguments allegedly turn violent
Identified as the person who had called 911, Sierra Wagener told Cook that she and her father had been been arguing intermittently throughout the preceding night because he objected to the presence of her boyfriend in the residence, police said.
When their argument resumed at approximately 8 a.m. Friday, police added, Steven Wagener allegedly shoved his daughter and she, in turn, shoved him back to put some distance between them.
"(Steven Wagener) then struck her in the face with a closed fist and began choking her with his hands. At one point, (Steven Wagener) retrieved a knife and attempted to stab (his daughter)," court records allege.
The daughter suffered small cuts to the back of her left wrist when she purportedly blocked her father's alleged stabbing motion, police said, adding that she described the weapon as a kitchen knife with 6-inch-long blade.
Steven Wagener then allegedly retrieved a black handgun and pointed it at his daughter, threatening to "shoot her if she did not leave," court records allege.
"Dfc. Cook observed (Sierra Wagener) to have swelling and a bruise starting to form on the right side of her face. Additionally, Dfc. Cook observed several bruises starting to form on both sides of (her) neck. Those bruises appeared consistent with having been choked . . . Dfc. Cook observed several small lacerations on the back of (Sierra Wagener's) wrist that appeared to have been with a cutting instrument such as knife," Cook outlines in his statement of probable cause, which also notes that a medic had been called to the scene.
Differing stories
During on-scene questioning by investigators, Steven Wagener painted his daughter as the aggressor - alleging to Cook and CCSO Cpl. Jonathan Wight that she struck him several times in the head during their argument and that the wounds on his daughter's arm were self-inflicted, police said.
Steven Wagener's 59-year-old ex-wife, Vicki Ann Wagener - who is Sierra Wagener's mother - also told investigators that her daughter's wounds were self-inflicted, alleging that her daughter had cut her own arm with a kitchen knife and had struck herself in the head with a flashlight, police added.
(Police noted in court records that, although Steven Wagener and Vicki Wagener are no longer husband and wife, they live together in the same Mount Ararat Farm Road residence and are "still dating and seeing one another.")
Vicki Wagener's statement to police, however, deviated from Steven Wagener's account in this way: Court records indicate that Steven Wagener maintained that he did not own any handguns, and Vicki Wagener hesitantly told investigators that "he did indeed possess a black in color handgun and that it was located in a small safe on top of the dresser in their bedroom."
Firearms and children in the home
During a court-approved search of that safe, Cook found and confiscated one Sig Sauer 9mm handgun and a magazine containing five unfired rounds, court records show.
In addition to denying ownership of any handguns, Steven Wagener had told investigators that he stored his shotguns and a rifle for hunting in that safe, which he owned, police said. Investigators did not find those long guns in that safe; but, instead, they found them - a 12-gauge shotgun, a 20-gauge shotgun, and a .22 caliber rifle - elsewhere in the bedroom, police added.
"It should be noted that all three firearms were located under the bed in (Steven Wagener's) room. These firearms did not have locks on them and were not located in any case. (The 20-gauge) had an unfired round of ammunition in the chamber and another unfired round in the magazine tube . . . The manor in which the firearms were stored could have allowed the minors within the residence easy access to them," court records allege.
Court records indicate that two children - ages 20 months and 9 years old - were in that Mount Ararat Farm Road residence at the time of Friday's incident, resulting in the charge of possession of firearms that could be accessed by minors filed against Steven Wagener.
Some of the weapons charges filed against Steven Wagener, such as three counts of possession of a rifle/shotgun by a disqualified person, relate to a criminal conviction that reportedly precludes him from legally possessing guns, court records show.
"Dfc. Cook contacted the Maryland Gun Center. The Gun Center advised that (Steven Wagener) is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction for Assault 2nd degree," according to court records.
During a consent search of the residence, Cook also recovered a kitchen knife believed to have been used in the incident, police reported.
