PERRYVILLE — Investigators confiscated suspect heroin from a woman after she allegedly drove the wrong way on a Perryville road — nearly causing a head-on collision with an unmarked police vehicle occupied by two officers, according to Cecil County District Court records.
A standard 12-step evaluation conducted by Harford County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Robert Todd, who is a drug recognition expert, indicated that the suspect, Kimberly E. Patterson, 21, of Perryville, was under the influence of narcotics and “unable to operate a vehicle safely,” police reported.
The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, while Perryville Police Department Det. J. Warner and Ofc. Lenzi were traveling in an unmarked, agency Ford Explorer in the northbound lane of Coudon Boulevard, court records show.
“At this time, we observed a dark green Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound on Coudon Boulevard, completely on the wrong side of the double yellow centerline and in the northbound lane, coming head-on at us at approximately 40 mph . . . Det. Warner had to slam the brakes and swerve onto the small right shoulder to prevent being struck head-on,” Lenzi outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
The pickup truck driver then swerved back into the northbound lane, police said. Meanwhile, police added, Warner made a U-turn and, with the unmarked SUV’s emergency lights flashing and siren blaring, he pursued the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop.
Court records allege that Patterson was “nodding in and out” while speaking with Lenzi and that she was “shaking and (was) in a confused state of mind.”
Lenzi arrested Patterson on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while impaired moments later, after she “poorly performed” standard field sobriety tests at the scene, according to charging documents.
Investigators seized three capsules containing suspect heroin and three empty capsules, all of which were inside a pill bottle found in Patterson’s left pants pocket, and $520 that was located in her right pants pocket, court records allege.
Inside her purse, investigators found a partially-filled capsule holding suspect heroin and one empty capsule; a blue straw marked by traces of suspect heroin and a metal measuring device, police reported.
“Ms. Patterson admitted to going to Baltimore to purchase heroin and selling it to her mother,” according to charging documents.
Patterson agreed to take a chemical breath test, which was performed at approximately 2:20 p.m., some 20 minutes after the traffic stop, at PPD headquarters and it registered .00, court records show.
“I determined that the breath test results were not consistent with the level of impairment that was observed. I then requested that a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) be contacted to perform a drug influence evaluation,” according to Lenzi’s charging document, which further indicates that Todd, the HCSO corporal, was available to respond.
In addition to the driving while under the influence/impaired citations, Patterson is facing four criminal charges, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, which is a felony, court records show.
Patterson, who is scheduled for an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing, remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, as of late Wednesday night, according to court records.
