NORTH EAST — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly tried to spend more than $400 in counterfeit money at the Walmart near North East, according to Maryland State Police.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 23 at the Walmart Supercenter in the Northeast Plaza, where the yet-to-be identified woman handed a cashier $420 in twenty-dollar bills to purchase gift cards, police said. The cashier thwarted the transaction, however, after a marking test indicated that the money offered by the woman was fake, police added.
At that point, according to police, the woman walked out of Walmart’s front doors – where a store surveillance camera videotaped her – and management called authorities to report the incident. The cashier retained the gift cards that the woman had attempted to buy with the bogus money, police noted.
Responding troopers, who seized the counterfeit money as evidence during the on-scene investigation, were able to glean a photo of the woman from the surveillance footage, reported an MSP spokesman at the North East Barrack. Then they posted the picture on that barrack’s Facebook page, along with information about the incident and a request for the public’s help in identifying her.
“If anyone can help identify this person, please contact Troopers at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, reference case number 20-MSP-021538,” the end of that post reads.
