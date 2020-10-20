PORT DEPOSIT — A gunman remained on the loose Tuesday after he and an accomplice allegedly robbed their “friend” inside a vehicle on a road in a remote part of Port Deposit, before stranding her there, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators were able to track down and arrest the alleged accomplice — Kelle Anne Thomas, 33, of the 200 block of Linton Run Road near Port Deposit, police reported.
Charged with robbery and misdemeanor theft, Thomas remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after her bail review hearing, according to court records, which also show that Thomas is scheduled for a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing.
Charging documents indicate that the victim, whom investigators identified as a 37-year-old Port Deposit woman, has an “extensive history, including numerous interactions” with Thomas and the alleged gunman. The alleged victim referred to Thomas as a “friend” when reporting the armed robbery to investigators, court records show.
Maryland State Police Sr. Trooper R. Hagan, who is assigned to the agency’s Criminal Enforcement Division, started his investigation at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, after MSP Trooper Pietrogiacomo had responded to the alleged victim’s residence about 90 minutes earlier in response to a robbery complaint, police said.
The woman reported that the armed robbery occurred at approximately 2 p.m. that day in the area of Liberty Grove Road, between Rock Run Road and Old School House Road, after Thomas had agreed to drive her to a local convenience store, police added.
“Thomas drove at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction of the convenience store,” court records allege.
After “numerous twists and turns,” Thomas pulled off Liberty Grove Road — where a waiting man with a covered face climbed into the back seat of Thomas’ vehicle and brandished a pistol, police said. At that point, police added, Thomas purportedly remarked, “You know what time it is (expletive)?”
The man then grabbed the alleged victim’s hair, smacked her head with his hand while holding the gun and announced that he was robbing her, according to charging documents. The alleged victim removed $350 from her pocket and handed it to the man, court records allege.
After Thomas and the gunman made the alleged victim get out of the vehicle, they drove away with their “ill-gotten gain,” according to court records, which also indicate that the alleged victim was “forced to walk home with a dead cell phone in her pocket.”
The alleged victim called authorities about an hour later, after arriving at her residence, police reported.
She described the suspect vehicle to investigators and also identified the alleged gunman, telling them that, although his face was covered, she recognized his voice, according to police. (That man’s name is included in court records relating to this incident; however, because he had not been arrested and charged, as of Monday night, the Cecil Whig is withholding his name.)
After his investigation revealed that Thomas owns a white 2015 Honda Accord and that she works at a pizzeria near Perryville, Hagan conducted surveillance at Thomas’ place of employment that night, police reported.
After watching Thomas get into a white 2015 Honda Accord outside the pizzeria and drive out of the parking lot, Hagan followed Thomas for several miles before stopping her at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday in area of Theodore Road and Principio Road near Port Deposit, police said. There, police added, Hagan arrested Thomas without incident.
“When (Thomas) asked why she was being arrested, Senior Trooper Hagan stated, ‘Robbery and Kidnapping,’ to which Thomas made an excited utterance of, ‘He had gun on me, too’,” court records allege.
During a police interview at the agency’s North East Barrack at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, after waiving her Miranda rights, Thomas told Hagan that she had “prearranged” to have her alleged accomplice waiting off Liberty Grove Road and that it was her idea to rob the alleged victim, according to charging documents.
“Thomas advised that it was hers, but she was ‘joking’ and was regretful. Thomas appeared emotional and was very apologetic about the entirety of the incident. When asked what happened to the ill-gotten gain, Thomas advised she did not know what happened to it, as she did not receive any of the profits from the robbery . . . Following the robbery, Thomas dropped off (the alleged gunman) near his (Perryville) home and then responded to work,” court records allege.
Thomas maintained that she did not see her alleged accomplice in possession of a gun during the incident, police said. Thomas, however, did report that her alleged accomplice was “aggressive and hostile” during the incident, particularly when the alleged victim did not respond to the robbery instructions quickly enough, police added.
“When (the alleged victim) was not moving fast enough, (he) stated, ‘Imma kill you’,” court records allege.
