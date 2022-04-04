PERRYVILLE - A woman is charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she allegedly ran over her fiance - on purpose - as he walked on a Perryville street, reportedly knocking him unconscious for about five minutes, according to police and Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Britney Centina Leigh Honaker, 22, of the 300 block of Mansion Drive in Perryville. Court records indicate that the couple's 2-year-old child was inside the vehicle when the alleged vehicular attack occurred.
The investigation leading to Honaker's arrest started shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, when Perryville Police Department officers rushed to the 600 block of Charles Street in response to a report of a "possible hit-and-run collision," police reported.
Officers found the alleged victim seated in the front yard of a Charles Street residence, police said. The man was complaining about pain to the right side of his body, police added.
Investigators learned that the man and Honaker had been arguing inside a silver Kia Forte driven by Honaker, according to police. Amid the argument, Honaker stopped the car on Charles Street, where the man then got out of the vehicle to walk home, police reported.
"It was at that time, Honaker intentionally drove her vehicle at the victim, striking him and causing him to go airborne," PPD Chief Robert Nitz told the Cecil Whig on Monday, further reporting that the impact knocked the man into a nearby mailbox, which, along with its post, sustained approximately $200 in damage.
A PPD investigator interviewed two eyewitnesses who reported that, after she let the man out of the vehicle, Honker "backed up and then drove forward, swerving and intentionally striking the victim . . . The witnesses stated that the victim was initially unconscious for a short period of time," court records allege.
"After a short period of time, the victim was walking with a limp at the scene," according to court records, which also indicate that the man declined treatment from paramedics and that he told authorities he would seek medical attention later.
Honaker allegedly drove away after striking the man, leaving her fiance there without checking on him, according to the charging document.
Investigators located Honaker at her Perryville apartment on Saturday, one day later, and arrested her without incident, police said. A computer check by investigators revealed that, at the time of the incident, Honaker's driver's license was suspended - a status dating back to March 22, police added.
Honaker is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, which are felonies that are punishable by up to 30 years and 25 years in prison respectively, according to court records. In addition, Honaker is charged with second-degree assault and several traffic offenses, court records show.
She remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond late Monday afternoon, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
