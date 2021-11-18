ELKTON — A surveillance operation led to investigators confiscating more than one pound each of suspect cocaine and marijuana while searching a suspect vehicle at a convenience store near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
That, in turn, led to investigators seizing a stolen, semi-automatic handgun during a court-approved search of the suspect's residence, also near Elkton, after arresting her, court record show.
Investigators identified the suspect as Danita Ginette Cromwell, 46, of the unit block of Glen Creek Circle, police reported.
The Harford County Sheriff's Task Force contacted the Maryland State Police on Friday "in reference to an ongoing investigation involving Danita Ginette Cromwell" and asked troopers to conduct surveillance on her, police said. The HCSTF did so after it had obtained a warrant to search Cromwell and her vehicle, identified as a white GMC Acadia, police added.
A surveilling MSP trooper spotted the suspect vehicle at the fuel pumps outside the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), at the corner of the Delancey Road intersection, and detained Cromwell, who was standing near her Acadia, court records show.
Cromwell gave the trooper permission to search her vehicle to find her driver's license, which wasn't where she initially had indicated, police reported.
During that search, the trooper found a "shrink wrapped brick" of suspect cocaine and a vacuum-sealed bag containing suspect marijuana, both of which were located inside a shopping bag that was on the back seat of the Acadia, court records allege. Police arrested Cromwell at the scene, court records show.
The suspect cocaine weighed 620 grams, and the suspect marijuana weighed 566 grams, according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and 28 grams in one ounce.
Later that day, investigators confiscated a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Texas during a court-approved search of Cromwell's residence, court records allege.
Cromwell is facing five charges, four of which are felonies, including importing a controlled and dangerous substance (CDS) into the state and two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, according to court records. The importation charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and the possession with intent count carries a maximum five-year sentence.
Scheduled for a Dec. 10 preliminary hearing, Cromwell is free after posting a $10,000 bond, court records show.
