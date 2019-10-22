ELKTON — A woman remained jailed Tuesday after investigators confiscated suspected heroin mixed with fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Ecstasy, marijuana and other evidence while raiding her Elkton residence — which is within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect, Lauren Nicole Wesley, 23, is facing 22 criminal charges, including six counts of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute, court records show.
Wesley also is charged with six counts of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school bus or school property, a felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, police said.
Elkton Police Department officers seized the various drugs at approximately 11 a.m. Friday while conducting a court-approved search of Wesley’s residence in the unit block of Elk Chase Drive, after developing her as a suspect during an earlier investigation, police added.
“Wesley’s residence (is) within 1,000 feet of Holly Hall Elementary School and it is possible that she was selling crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, MDMA pills (Ecstasy), methamphetamine and Suboxine within that school zone,” EPD Det. Thomas Saulsbury alleges in his written statement of probable cause.
Officers arrested Wesley at the residence during the raid, police reported.
While searching the property, investigators confiscated nine baggies containing suspect crack cocaine, two of which were found on a bedroom floor and seven other inside a purse located in a shed, according to court records.
Searchers also seized two baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl, which had been stamped with a street brand name, “KRAKEN,” and was found in a kitchen cabinet, court records show.
Also in that kitchen cabinet, investigators found six baggies containing suspect MDMA pills, more commonly known as Ecstasy, police reported.
In addition to the crack cocaine, the purse found inside the shed contained two baggies of suspect methamphetamine and 27 Suboxine strips, police said.
Investigators also confiscated a baggie containing suspect marijuana after finding it on a living room couch, police added.
Court records indicate that searchers seized a scale covered with residue and two cell phones, too.
“The amount and consistency of suspected crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl mix, MDMA pills, methamphetamine and Suboxone strips, along with the scale with residue, indicates that Wesley was possessing with intent to distribute and manufacturing CDS (controlled dangerous substances,” court records allege.
Wesley remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Tuesday, after her bail review hearing a day earlier, court records show. Wesley is scheduled for a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing, according to court records.
