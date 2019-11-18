ELKTON – A woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly spit into the face of Maryland State Police trooper and then bit his arm in the wake of a traffic accident near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The incident started at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Telegraph Road (Route 273) and Singerly Road (Route 213), north of Elkton, where MSP troopers were on the scene of a crash in which a vehicle with five occupants, including an infant, had overturned, police said.
All of the occupants were instructed to sit on a nearby embankment and wait for paramedics to arrive, police added.
Only one of the occupants – Ysenia Andon, 31, of Brooklyn, N.Y. - failed to do so, police reported.
“One of the female passengers exited the vehicle and started screaming, 'What the (expletive) do you think you're doing. I have been through this.' . . . Yesenia Andon was continually yelling, '(Expletive) you, you piece of (expletive). Get the (expletive) out of here. I don't need you. I am a registered nurse',” court records allege.
MSP Trooper K. Henry detected a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from Andon, who repeatedly tried to stand up and walk away, instead of remaining seated and waiting for paramedics to arrive, the trooper reports in his statement of probable cause in court records.
“Andon attempted to stand up and fell to the ground immediately, as she lost her balance due to her level of intoxication. Andon refused all medical treatment when EMS arrived and stated, 'I am an RN. What are you? I don't need you',” court records allege.
Failing to obey orders given by troopers, Andon allegedly tried to walk into the road and away from the scene, police said.
Then she allegedly walked up to an MSP sergeant in a “forceful manner,” stood less than a foot away from him and started yelling at him – prompting nearby residents to walk out of their homes to investigate the commotion, police added.
Because Andon allegedly ignored repeated ultimatums to settle down or face arrest, Henry took Andon into custody, according to court records. Henry handcuffed Andon and placed her into a patrol vehicle, in preparation for a trip to the North East Barrack for processing, police reported.
During the drive there, according to court records, Andon allegedly tried to tamper with equipment inside the patrol car.
“Andon was handcuffed (behind back) and was attempting to maneuver her body in a way so she could reach the in-car radio handset and was also attempting to press the buttons on the center console that activates the patrol vehicle's emergency equipment,” court records allege.
The trooper ordered Andon to stop attempting to touch the equipment, police said. Henry held Andon's shoulder in an effort to prevent her from touching the equipment, police added.
“While stopped at a traffic light on Route 272 prior to Route 40, Andon spit in my face, ejecting bodily fluids/salivia that covered my eyes and mouth. I exited the vehicle and attempted to restrain Andon by locking her seatbelt. While doing so, Andon used her mouth to bit my left forearm, ripping my uniform shirt and button off the uniform. Andon left red and dark blue bruising/contusions on my left forearm from the bite,” Henry outlines in his written report in court records.
Police reported that Henry was transported to Union Hospital in Elkton for “injuries he (suffered) from the bite and due to the transfer of bodily fluids from Andon's mouth to Trooper Henry's eyes and mouth.”
According to court records, “It is unknown if Andon is diagnosed with any type of diseases.”
Henry's MSP-issued uniform shirt is valued at $70, police reported.
Free on a $5,000 unsecured bond, Andon is facing five criminal charges, including second-degree assault, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, according to court records.
Andon is scheduled for a Jan. 17 trial, court records show.
This marks the second reported time in approximately six weeks that an arrestee in Cecil County allegedly has bitten an MSP trooper, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
On Oct. 4, in an unrelated incident, a suspect - Kenneth E. Reynolds, 30, of Red Lion, Pa. — allegedly bit MSP Tfc. Siemek on the left arm and kicked Tfc. Workman in the shoulder while he purportedly was thrashing inside a patrol vehicle in the 600 block of Rowland Drive in Port Deposit, court records allege.
The alleged attack on the law enforcement officers occurred after troopers had arrested Reynolds in the wake of a traffic accident in that area, police said. Investigators alleged that Reynolds had left the scene of the traffic accident, after having a confrontation with another person involved in the crash, police added.
Scheduled for a Dec. 2 trial, Reynolds is charged with resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court records.
Reynolds is free on an unsecured $2,500 bond, court records show.
